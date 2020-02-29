Weatherly Magical: Clemson Pounds Gamecocks

COLUMBIA — The Clemson Tiger and the South Carolina Gamecocks opened their annual rivalry series Friday night at Founders Park in Columbia. For the first time since 2017 season, the Tigers went into the enemy's backyard and emerged with a victory, as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks by a final score of 7-1.

Tiger starting pitcher Sam Weatherly put together a magical performance, as he fanned 11 batters, allowed only three walks and did not allow a single hit in seven innings of work.

The Tigers continued their dominant pitching, entering the series with a 1.23 ERA, .189 opponents’ batting average and 2.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

However, the Tiger pitching staff has not been the weak link this season — that honor had been the Tigers' hitting. But all of that was blown away, as the Tiger offense, that had averaged only three runs through their first eight games, exploded for seven runs on 11 hits.

Adam Hackenberg's double off the left field wall was followed by the first blow of the night for the Tigers in the fourth inning, as Dylan Brewer connected for a two-run home run, his first of the season, that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Déjà vu struck an inning later, as Kier Meredith doubled down the right field line and was promptly plated by Davis Sharpe's two-run home run.

The Tigers continued their two-run home run onslaught in the top of the sixth inning, as Meredith scored Pierce Gallo on his first home run of the season and extended the Tiger lead to 6-0. The Tigers added a single run in the top of the seventh inning on Bryar Hawkins triple that scored Brewer.

The Gamecocks ended the Tigers' shutout and no-hitter bid in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brady Allen's home run cut the lead to 7-1.

Weatherly earned the win for the Tigers, while Carmen Mlodzinski took the loss for the Gamecocks.

Key play: In the bottom of the third inning, with the game still scoreless, Weatherly got out of his only jam of the night. Following a pair of walks put Gamecocks runners on first and second with one out, Weatherly retired the next two batters.

Player of the game: Sam Weatherly: The Tiger pitcher held the Gamecock offense scoreless, that entered the game ranked 29th in the nation in runs scored (81).

Coaches decision: After pitching only 10 innings total in his first two starts, head coach Monte Lee pulled Weatherly after eight innings for true freshman Geoffrey Gilbert.

Stat of the game: The Tigers picked up their fifth win at Founders Park since the opening of the park in 2010.

Up Next: The Tigers will go for the series win Saturday, as the two teams meet for the first time at Segra Park in Columbia at 3 p.m.