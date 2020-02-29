AllClemson
Weatherly Magical: Clemson Pounds Gamecocks

Zach Lentz

COLUMBIA — The Clemson Tiger and the South Carolina Gamecocks opened their annual rivalry series Friday night at Founders Park in Columbia. For the first time since 2017 season, the Tigers went into the enemy's backyard and emerged with a victory, as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks by a final score of 7-1.

Tiger starting pitcher Sam Weatherly put together a magical performance, as he fanned 11 batters, allowed only three walks and did not allow a single hit in seven innings of work. 

The Tigers continued their dominant pitching, entering the series with a 1.23 ERA, .189 opponents’ batting average and 2.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

However, the Tiger pitching staff has not been the weak link this season — that honor had been the Tigers' hitting. But all of that was blown away, as the Tiger offense, that had averaged only three runs through their first eight games, exploded for seven runs on 11 hits.

Adam Hackenberg's double off the left field wall was followed by the first blow of the night for the Tigers in the fourth inning, as Dylan Brewer connected for a two-run home run, his first of the season, that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Déjà vu struck an inning later, as Kier Meredith doubled down the right field line and was promptly plated by Davis Sharpe's two-run home run. 

The Tigers continued their two-run home run onslaught in the top of the sixth inning, as Meredith scored Pierce Gallo on his first home run of the season and extended the Tiger lead to 6-0. The Tigers added a single run in the top of the seventh inning on Bryar Hawkins triple that scored Brewer.

The Gamecocks ended the Tigers' shutout and no-hitter bid in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brady Allen's home run cut the lead to 7-1.

Weatherly earned the win for the Tigers, while Carmen Mlodzinski took the loss for the Gamecocks. 

Key play: In the bottom of the third inning, with the game still scoreless, Weatherly got out of his only jam of the night. Following a pair of walks put Gamecocks runners on first and second with one out, Weatherly retired the next two batters.

Player of the game: Sam Weatherly: The Tiger pitcher held the Gamecock offense scoreless, that entered the game ranked 29th in the nation in runs scored (81).

Coaches decision: After pitching only 10 innings total in his first two starts, head coach Monte Lee pulled Weatherly after eight innings for true freshman Geoffrey Gilbert.

Stat of the game: The Tigers picked up their fifth win at Founders Park since the opening of the park in 2010.

Up Next: The Tigers will go for the series win Saturday, as the two teams meet for the first time at Segra Park in Columbia at 3 p.m.

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simpson, Anchrum Participate In On-Field Drills

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum ran the 40-yard dash and went through drills Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine while Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace went through media interviews.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Recruiting: Evaluating Korey Foreman’s Game

Few 2021 prospects garner the respect of Korey Foreman. The California product deserves to be called America’s most complete high school defensive end.

Brian Smith

Lawrence Not Planning To Leave Anything On Table In 2020

Clemson is ready to move on from its 42-25 loss to LSU in the national title game, but don't expect Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers to forget it completely.

JP-Priester

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 4 Preview

Three former Clemson Tigers will continue their professional career this weekend in the XFL. Corey Crawford of the Houston Roughnecks, Isaiah Battle of the Seattle Dragons, and Tavaris Barnes from the DC Defenders.

Connor Watson

Lawrence Opens up on Etienne's Return, His Future

For Lawrence the biggest news of the short offseason was not his already massive celebrity status, it was the return of his backfield mate, and fellow Heisman Trophy candidate, running back Travis Etienne—who decided to return for his senior season.

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Plays 'Defense'

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, one of the most talked about players at this year's NFL combine, got his chance to talk to the media Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson To Test Uiagalelei Mentally This Spring

Dabo Swinney will get to test more than D.J. Uiagalelei’s arm this spring. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound early enrollee will have to get his mind ready for the Clemson offense.

Brad Senkiw

Tigers And Gamecocks Set To Face Off on The Diamond

Clemson and South Carolina set to write the next chapter in the rivalry's storied history

JP-Priester

Clemson Still In Search Of Next Great Tight End

Clemson has struggled to find the next great pass catching tight end, and they need one to evolve in 2020

JP-Priester

Swinney Not On Board With ACC's One-Time Transfer Stance

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wasn't consulted by the ACC before the conference announced it was in favor of one-time transfers without sitting out a season.

Brad Senkiw