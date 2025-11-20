A History of Clemson Basketball’s Road Block Matchup
When most fans think of the Clemson Tigers and West Virginia clashing, the 2012 Orange Bowl comes to mind first. Who could blame them? The Mountaineers’ eye-popping 70 points on the scoreboard that night in Sun Life Stadium was not soon forgotten.
On the hardwood, the two schools have met six times over the years, with WVU holding a commanding 5-1 lead in the series. Here’s a look at the battles of this scarcely played matchup, some context from each of them, and what the 2025 edition may bring.
Feb. 22, 1952 - West Virginia 88, Clemson 73 in Morgantown, W. Va.
In the first of two high-stakes matchups inside the feared WVU Field House, the Mountaineers defeated the Tigers with a fourth-quarter push. West Virginia built a 13-point lead early, but the Tigers didn’t go away. In the final period, the Mountaineers outscored Clemson 29-19 en route to the win. CU’s eight-game winning streak was snapped.
Guard Johnny Snee led Clemson in scoring with 24 points in the contest, as McFadden turned to a robust ten-man rotation. West Virginia utilized just six players and was led in scoring by Henry “Moo” Moore with 27 points.
Feb. 23, 1952 - West Virginia 80, Clemson 69 in Morgantown, W. Va.
Clemson looked to rebound from Friday’s loss to the Mountaineers, but were turned away in another double-digit loss. West Virginia star forward Eddie Beckner dominated on the offensive end, scoring 32 points in all. With their seventh consecutive win, WVU clinched its first Southern Conference title. The Tigers were led by center Ron Richardson, who scored 14 points in defeat.
March 21, 1994 - Clemson 96, West Virginia 79 in Morgantown, W. Va.
NIT - Second Round
After an up-and-down season that Tigers head coach Cliff Ellis had announced would be his last in charge, Clemson made its ninth all-time appearance in the NIT. Ellis’ team had defeated Southern Miss in the previous round.
Clemson forward Devin Gray quieted an excited WVU Coliseum by scoring 22 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out two assists in the Tigers’ first win in the series. Guard Andre Bovain’s 20 points helped Clemson pull away from the fading Mountaineers after halftime.
March 29, 2007 - West Virginia 78, Clemson 73 in New York, NY
NIT - Championship
Fourth-year Clemson head coach Oliver Purnell had led the Tigers to a 17-0 start to the season, before struggling in ACC play. NIT victories over East Tennessee State, Ole Miss, Syracuse, and Ole Miss earned Clemson a berth in the title game.
The story of the night was West Virginia’s defense holding Clemson to an ice-cold 26 percent three-point shooting percentage (6-for-23) with their zone defense. CU had a balanced scoring effort, with all five starters scoring in double-figures. Senior forward Frank Young put a bow on his career as a Mountaineer with a 24-point night and was named the tournament’s MVP.
March 17, 2011 - West Virginia 84, Clemson 76 in Tampa, Fla.
NCAA Tournament - Second Round
In the first series meeting between head coaches Brad Brownell and Bob Huggins, WVU edged Clemson in a competitive opening-round matchup.
Clemson controlled much of the first half, but a 9-0 WVU run tied the game heading into halftime. The Mountaineers continued their momentum in the second half, but a late rally by Brownell’s team brought the margin down to three points with under two minutes to play. From there, WVU guard (and current Boston Celtics head coach) Joe Mazzulla “flopped”, according to accounts by Clemson players. The foul call was made, and the 22nd-ranked Mountaineers salted away the win with late free throws.
Nov. 21, 2021 - West Virginia 66, Clemson 59 in Charleston, SC
Charleston Classic - 3rd Place Game
The most recent matchup between the schools came in the 2021 edition of the Classic. After 14 lead changes, the Mountaineers held a three-point lead with just over 17 seconds left to play. At that point, Clemson was issued a technical foul for having six players on the court, effectively icing the game. Al-Amir Dawes (18 points) and Sean McNeil (15) were the leading scorers for Clemson and WVU, respectively. WVU coach Bob Huggins earned his 904th career win, tying Roy Williams for fourth all-time.
Looking Ahead to Friday’s Game
For the 2025 Tigers to snap their three-game skid to the Mountaineers, it will have to start with a spirited defensive effort. West Virginia is 5-0 on the young season behind the strength of four double-digit scorers. Senior guard Honor Huff is the head of the snake offensively, averaging 17.2 points per game on 42.2 percent three-point shooting. He’s a transfer from Chattanooga who knocked down 131 threes with the Mocs last season, a mark that led the nation.
On the other end, Clemson will attempt to score on a defense that’s allowing only 54.8 points per game, third-fewest in the nation. After earning four wins over much smaller opponents, Brad Brownell’s squad must rise to the challenge to earn a semifinal victory on Friday night at TD Arena.