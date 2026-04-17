Brownell, Clemson Basketball Hires Chris Hollender As Assistant Coach

CLEMSON, S.C.— Clemson University men’s basketball Head Coach Brad Brownell has hired Chris Hollender as assistant coach, announced by Coach Brownell on Thursday.

“I’d like to welcome Chris, Kathryn and their children to the Clemson Basketball family. Chris is a longtime friend with strong ties to my hometown of Evansville, Ind., having been a player and coach there. I’m excited to finally be working with Chris, who brings a great deal of experience at the high major level from his time at both Mississippi State and Missouri. Our players will benefit greatly from their work with Coach Hollender both on and off the court as he is an outstanding teacher and mentor. I am anxious to see how Chris can help us take a deeper dive analytically having worked with Just Play Solutions over the last several seasons.”

Most recently, Hollender spent three years working for Just Play Sports Solutions.

Prior to his time with Just Play, Hollender spent five seasons on Cuonzo Martin’s coaching staff in the role of assistant coach. He was hired in April 2017, coming to Mizzou from UMKC where he served in the same role. He brings strong Midwest ties and Southeastern Conference experience; he spent three seasons coaching in the SEC, including at Mississippi State from 2012-15.

In his Hollender's first season in Columbia, Mizzou reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. The Tigers won 20 games and finished tied for fourth in the SEC. Mizzou battled to the 15-win mark in 2018-19 during an injury-riddled campaign, suffering just four losses to non-NCAA Tournament teams and two losses to teams that didn't reach a postseason.

Hollender helped steer Mizzou to an impressive 2020-21 season, in which the Tigers went 16-10 and secured an NCAA Tournament berth for the second time in four seasons. In 2020-21, Mizzou spent 11 consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25, reaching as high as No. 10 nationally for the first time since Jan. 7, 2013. With Hollender designing most of the offensive schemes, the squad went undefeated in nonconference play and finished the season with three wins over Top 10 teams (No. 6 Illinois, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 10 Alabama) in the same campaign for the first time since 2011-12. The Tigers finished the regular season as one of 13 teams nationally with seven Quad 1 victories and totaled a 9-4 record against the 2021 NCAA Tournament field, beating six conference champions along the way.

Hollender, a Mattoon, Illinois, native, starred as a player at Evansville before embarking on his coaching career that landed him stops at Army (2002-09), his alma mater (2009-12), Mississippi State (2012-15) and UMKC (2015-17). At UMKC, the Roos recorded the now third-most wins (18) in school history.

During Hollender's tenures at Army, Evansville, Mississippi State and UMKC, each basketball program saw a significant improvement in performance on the court and on the recruiting trail. The 2006-07 Black Knights improved by an astounding 10 wins to a 15-16 record. Hollender's final class he helped recruit to Evansville went on to claim 84 victories over their career. At Mississippi State, Hollender's work included developing All-SEC forward Gavin Ware, who became one of only seven players in MSU history to score at least 1,000 points and grab 800 or more rebounds.

In Hollender’s final season of work at UMKC, the Roos made their first postseason appearance in program history, playing their way to a College Basketball Invitational bid. Known for his work on the offensive end of the court, Hollender helped guide UMKC to program records for points scored (2,691), field goals made (911), rebounds (1,213), three-pointers (315) and free throws (554) in 2016-17.

While in Starkville, Hollender helped bring SEC standout Quinndary Weatherspoon to campus. The Bulldog became a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2016-17 and led MSU in scoring with his 16.5 points per game.

In a three-year stint at his alma mater, Evansville, Hollender recruited the eventual all-time leading scoring in school history, D.J. Balentine. The guard poured in 2,464 points during his four-year career as a Purple Ace. Hollender coach and played for former Clemson Basketball staffer Marty Simmons, who is now the head coach at Eastern Illinois.

Prior to returning to Evansville, Hollender enjoyed a seven-year run at Army with Head Coach Jim Crews.

Hollender was an All-Conference player for the Purple Aces in 1998 before turning professional, enjoying a stint in Europe with Bremerhaven of Germany.

After the trophy run in Germany, Hollender returned to the United States to play in the Continental Basketball Association from 1999-02 before beginning his coaching career. During his time in the CBA, he played for the St. Louis Swarm

Hollender earned a degree in marketing from Evansville in 1998. He and his wife, Kathryn, have a son, Jackson, and twin daughters, Madeline and Elyse.