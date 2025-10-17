Clemson Basketball Adds Another Four-Star to 2026 Class
A week after securing four-star center Will Stevens, Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers kept their hot streak alive, landing their first 2026 guard commit.
This past Friday, four-star Harris Reynolds chose Clemson over Virginia Tech, USF, VCU and St. Louis. He received a crystal ball prediction to the program early on the morning of his decision.
The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as the No. 114 overall prospect, the No. 16 SG and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports Composite.
Reynolds became the highest-ranked recruit in Clemson’s 2026 class and held 12 other offers aside from his respective top five, including West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, California, Providence, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State, and Radford, among others.
Brad Brownell has been heavily recruiting the Atlanta native since July, as his standout AAU performances made him one of the biggest risers in the 2026 class — climbing from No. 257 to nearly cracking the top 100 in just three months.
One of his most notable performances came for the Nightrydas (FL) in Nike EYBL Session IV: North Augusta. Reynolds was named Breakout MVP and earned 3rd Team All-Circuit honors after averaging 15 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per game in the four days against the best competition in the country.
Tiger Town was also his first visit of four, coinciding with the same weekend as the Clemson vs. LSU football season opener. He joined his now-teammate Will Stevens on the trip, foreshadowing both their commitments. His other visits, in order, were Virginia Tech, St. Louis and USF.
Reynolds looks to kick off his senior campaign with St. Pius X Catholic on November 1, facing off against Lakeside at 7:00 p.m. EST.
With the 170-pound guard now committed, Reynolds steps into a situation that’s tailor-made for early opportunities.
Clemson currently has just five guards on the roster, and only two are expected to still have eligibility by the time he arrives on campus – Zac Foster and Ace Buckner. There are also no other backcourt commits in the 2026 class, putting him in the best position to fill an immediate need and compete for playing time.
His blend of size and two-way versatility fits well within Brownell’s system, a scheme that values guards who can defend multiple positions and contribute as secondary playmakers. For Reynolds, the commitment represents more than just a Power 5 landing spot; it’s a clear path to development and potential impact early in his collegiate career.