Clemson Basketball Missing Key Matchup in 2026-27 ACC Opponent Schedule

Clemson basketball found out its ACC opponents for the 2026-27 season, but one key thing is being missed out for the season.

Head coach Brad Brownell and his team will not see the North Carolina Tar Heels next season, missing out on an opportunity to make a statement if the Tigers were to pick up a win over the historic blue blood.

With there now being 18 teams in the ACC, it means that each team will have two opponents who they will face both home and away. Last year, it was Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, which both ended up being four wins for Clemson in conference play.

This season, the two home-and-home opponents will be Florida State and Georgia Tech.

However, as a result, there’s one team that each program won’t play. Last year, that was the Virginia Cavaliers, which ended up being the No. 2 team in the ACC at the end of it. Especially with where the Tigers were at the beginning of the conference campaign, many wanted to put Brownell’s group against first-year head coach Ryan Odom. The Cavaliers were also a finalist for the ACC Tournament final.

Now, this season, it’s against a Tar Heel team that rejuventated under former NBA coach Michael Malone. He also brings a plethora of great pieces to Chapel Hill next season as the group looks to make a run.

Since Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams left the program following the 2020-21 season, the two programs have traded blows on the hardwood. Under the previous head coach, Hubert Davis, Clemson held its own against the prominent college basketball program. Since the 2023-24 season, Brownell is 3-2 against the Tar Heels during his last three successful seasons.

Most recently, that included an 80-79 win in the quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament. The win had many believing the Tigers could continue their winning ways in the semifinal or the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, neither ended up being the case.

Just because the Tigers and Tar Heels aren’t meeting doesn’t mean that Clemson has some exciting opponents for the upcoming ACC slate. Perhaps its home contests could be some of the best all season, where it will host the Duke Blue Devils and Virginia at Littlejohn Coliseum.

When it comes to the Blue Devils, Clemson’s won its last two at home against Jon Scheyer’s group. Brownell has yet to face Odom since being named head coach of the program.

While the Tigers also avoid a West Coast trip that it endured during this past season, other away contests against Louisville and Miami stand out the most. A trip to Dallas to face the SMU Mustangs could also be a difficult task for the team.

Ahead of the season, it was confirmed by The State’s Chapel Fowler that Clemson will be traveling to Italy at the end of July. Expect some exhibition games with a new-look team when the Tigers are in Europe as well.

Official dates for the schedule will be announced at a later date, as well as other non-conference opponents that the Tigers have in store.