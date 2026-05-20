Four Tigers Earn All-ACC Honors to Close a Forgettable Season

After months of ups and downs, Clemson Baseball's season finally came to a close Tuesday night, falling to Notre Dame 5-4 in the first round of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was an extremely underwhelming season for head coach Erik Bakich and the Tigers, who stumbled to a 31-26 finish after a strong 15-1 start. What really turned heads, though, was Clemson's 10-20 conference record, which earned the team a last-place finish in the ACC and tied for the most league losses in program history since the conference expanded to a 30-game schedule.

Despite the struggles, a few silver linings emerged throughout the season, and those performances have since been recognized with All-ACC honors. Here's a look at which Tigers made the list, which was released on Monday.

Jacob Jarrell — Second Team

Throughout Jarrell's Clemson career, he's only gotten better each year, and that wasn't about to change in 2026, as his last season ultimately turned out to be his best.

Across 54 games, the Florence, South Carolina, native racked up 53 hits, 50 RBIs, 42 runs, 35 walks and 18 home runs in 197 at-bats while finishing second on the team in slugging percentage (.579) and third in OPS (.975).

In comparison to last year, Jarell had 16 fewer strikeouts (67 down to 51), nine more RBIs, three more home runs, one more walk and one more hit in five fewer games and one fewer at-bat.

Nate Savoie — Third Team

2026 was Savoie's first year with Clemson Baseball following a stellar season at Loyola Marymount, where he earned West Coast Conference (WCC) Freshman of the Year and a First-team All-WCC selection in 2025.

While he made the change to a much tougher conference in the ACC last offseason, his numbers stayed just about the same, if not increased, during his sophomore campaign this past year.

Across 57 appearances, Savoie compiled 75 hits, 52 RBIs and runs, 27 walks, 13 doubles and 16 home runs in 228 at-bats while finishing first on the team in both slugging percentage (.596) and OPS (1.009), as well as second in batting average (.329).

Danny Nelson & Brendon Bennett — Freshman Team

Both Nelson and Bennett had stellar debuts in 2026, and their performances have now culminated in the pair receiving All-ACC Freshman honors.

Bennett, a 6-foot-1 lefty who was a top-five player out of Michigan in the 2024 class, received a medical redshirt in 2025 as a true freshman following a season-ending arm injury that occurred in mid-March.

Bennett then entered 2026 fully healthy, and that showed consistently throughout the year. He made 19 mound appearances and allowed just 16 hits and five earned runs while dealing 29 strikeouts across 22 innings. Of players with 20 or more innings pitched, he finished first in ERA (2.02), third in opponent batting average (.208) and eighth in strikeouts.

Similarly, Nelson had 19 total appearances, including one start against Coastal Carolina just over two weeks ago. While he only got two innings of work in the contest, he still performed solidly for a true freshman in his first career start, finishing with two strikeouts and three hits across nine batters faced.

On the season, the Hershey, Pennsylvania, native allowed 26 hits,13 earned runs and 10 walks to 41 strikeouts across 30 innings pitched, finishing with a 2-3 record. Of players with 30 or more innings pitched, he finished third in ERA (3.90), second in opponent batting average (.228), third in saves (2) and sixth in strikeouts.