Clemson Basketball Opens As Heavy Favorite Against Georgia Tech in Atlanta

Coming off of a loss during the week, the Clemson Tigers will hit the road on a short trip to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the McCamish Pavillion on Saturday.

Head coach Brad Brownell’s team is looking to bounce back following a nine-game winning streak snapped to the NC State Wolfpack, Clemson’s first loss of the ACC campaign. However, the Tigers open up as a 8.5-point favorite away from home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The little things were the main reason for Tuesday’s loss for Clemson. The Tigers missed nine out of 24 free throws attempted while turning the ball over 13 times at home. That will be the major point of emphasis for Brownell against the Yellow Jackets this weekend.

“I just didn’t think we were quite as sharp,” he said after the NC State game. “We just weren’t as sharp. Some of our passing, couple of our decisions by our guards I didn’t think were as good. But again, that’s part of it.”

Georgia Tech (11-8, 2-4 ACC) are towards the bottom of the ACC standings, but have some impressive wins going into Saturday’s game. Its last game ended in a win to the Wolfpack in Raleigh, being the team’s best win of the season.

Despite head coach Damon Stoudemire’s team being close to the bottom, his teams always play spoiler to games like these. In fact, Georgia Tech has beaten Clemson once in each of the last two seasons. Both ended in overtime victories, but both were also inside Littlejohn Coliseum instead of at home.

The annual home-and-home begins on Saturday, with the Yellow Jackets coming to the Upstate on March 7 to close out ACC play.

If the Tigers are able to turn the ball over against the home team, their chances will get even better. Georgia Tech has the worst turnover margin in the conference at -2.32, tied with Notre Dame. Clemson is top 10 in the ACC with 2.10.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. will be the player to watch for the Yellow Jackets, scoring a team-high 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. That is 11th in the ACC in points per game. Third-year starter Baye Ndongo adds 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds of his own, being the main threat in the frontcourt.

If the Tigers are able to limit turnovers and use scoring runs to pour on points, Brownell’s team should be in good shape. If the Yellow Jackets are able to spoil the rhythm, things could change down the stretch.

“Georgia Tech, they’re a real good opponent,” Dillon Hunter said. “Just beat NC State the last game, so we know it’s going to be a challenge for us and going in there with the right mindset is good for us and they’re a good team, so we’re ready to compete.”

How to Watch No. 18 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Time: Noon ET

TV Network: ACC Network

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network

Stadium: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, GA

Note: Inclement weather is expected on Saturday, although Georgia Tech Athletics has reported that no changes have been made so far. Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with the situation.