Clemson Basketball Remains in AP Poll, Rise Two Spots

Another week, another improved ranking for Clemson men’s basketball, who moved from No. 22 to No. 20 in the AP Poll, which was released on Monday.

The Tigers had a light week, only playing one weekend game against Pitt at home. It ended in a decisive win for Clemson, defeating the Panthers 63-52 in a game where the Tigers led almost the entire game. In just one game, head coach Brad Brownell’s team showed its dominance.

Clemson is now 8-1 in ACC play, second in the conference and only behind the Duke Blue Devils. The two will meet inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 14, setting up an epic crash course between two of the top teams in the ACC.

Now, Clemson will bring its ranking to the West Coast, putting it on the line in two different games against ACC opponents. The Tigers will play Stanford first before traveling to Cal to play this weekend.

It’s a pivotal test for Brownell and his team, looking not to slip up after boasting an 8-1 record to begin ACC play. Now, we are at the halfway point, and the Clemson head coach wants to continue going.

“I don’t want to make more out of it than it is,” Brownell said on Monday. “I’m also trying to be respectful of it, you know, having not done it. It’s hard to know.”

Around the ACC, four other opponents join Clemson in the AP Poll. Duke represents the conference at the highest spot at No. 4, while teams like North Carolina and Virginia sit at Nos. 14 and 18, respectively.

The Louisville Cardinals, who Clemson hosted on Feb. 28, moved down to No. 24 but will look to rise ahead of that matchup in Littlejohn Coliseum.

An important thing to note is that no team is in the Top 25 that the Tigers have a win against. Miami and Georgia have four and three votes of consideration, respectively, but no number next to their names. Teams like Alabama and NC State, who Clemson has lost two, have several votes of consideration.

It has always been about Clemson’s business throughout its schedule, and Brownell will keep that same mentality going into the second half of conference play to cement a strong seed in both the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

Tipoff between Clemson and the Cardinal is set for 10 p.m. from the Stanford Maples Pavilion. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.