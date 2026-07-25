Clemson Basketball Updates Injuries Ahead of Italy Trip

Clemson basketball will head across the Atlantic Ocean next week for a 10-day trip to Italy, but head coach Brad Brownell will be without some pieces of his rotation.

The team will play three games against foreign opponents, and while every player will make the trip for the experience, it could be a slim bench for Brownell as he gets ready for the team’s first game in under a week. It features a blend of players who were injured from last season, with two others who were injured during this summer.

“We probably need to hurry up and get on the trip, or some of the assistants are going to be playing,” Brownell joked. “So, that part’s been a little challenging this summer, for sure.”

Beginning with that duo, it will limit Clemson’s frontcourt in these first games. Samford transfer Dylan Faulkner and true freshman Will Stevens aren’t expected to play in any of those games. Faulkner is going through a toe injury that has sidelined him, while Stevens is experiencing a recent injury from summer workouts.

“I think Will Stevens sprained his ankle this week,” he said. “He might be able to play, I don’t know, but we’re going backwards.”

Brownell said that the rotation is “down to about nine” for this trip, and that would be the only reason if Stevens would play: as a depth piece. However, there are three others that Clemson will be without who have gone through injury troubles from the previous season.

Center Carter Welling and guard Zac Foster suffered season-ending injuries during the 2025-26 season at different times. Foster tore his ACL back in December, with Brownell looking to have him back before the season. There was optimism from a previous press conference this summer that he would be back for the beginning of the season, but it means he most likely won’t play in Italy.

Welling is going through the same injury, tearing it in the ACC Tournament back in March. His return date would be in the late fall, perhaps early winter.

The last piece is Ace Buckner, who suffered a shoulder injury that had him playing through pain during the final games of the season. Brownell gave some positive news about his recovery process.

“He’s doing well. His shoulder is healing nicely,” he said. “He’s starting to do a little bit of one-on-one work, a little bit of five-on-five work with our guys.”

One of the most important things for Buckner will be how he steps up as a leader. Although he’s been sidelined with an injury, his leadership is still present while he watches his team play throughout the summer.

“Ace, even from the side, has been the one constant of trying to encourage, challenge, make guys understand you can compete a little harder,” Brownell said. “So, you can tell that he’s going to be a leader on this team.”

Although the Tigers could be a little depleted, it gives opportunity for all players to make a little noise ahead of the 2026-27 season. Especially with the transfers that came in, as well as the handful of freshmen Brownell brought in, it will be a positive experience for the group as it heads abroad in a few days.