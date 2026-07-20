Former Clemson Guard Dillon Hunter Signs with German Club to Begin Pro Career

While multiple former Clemson Tigers were a part of the NBA Summer League this offseason, including, but not limited to Ian Schieffelin, Jestin Porter, Chase Hunter and Viktor Lakhin, one former player was notably absent.

That former player is Dillon Hunter, who announced on Instagram that he has signed with the Eisbären Bremerhaven of the ProA, Germany's second-tier league. He is the first player from this past season's team to release his professional ball plans.

"I'm excited to be joining your team and can't wait to get out there and meet my teammates and coaches," he said in the post. "Excited for the season and ready to win some games for the loving fans of Breimerhaven!"

The 6-foot-3 guard is coming off a senior season with the Tigers that saw him start all 35 games and finish with averages of 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal per game — all being career highs.

His best performance of the season came against Georgia, where he dropped 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 97-94 overtime win that secured the 2025 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic Championship.

The year prior, Hunter was one of the most important pieces off the bench for the Tigers, showcasing his defensive versatility and all-around production, averaging 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2 assists and just under a steal per game across 30 contests (9 starts).

With Hunter now out the door and ready to begin his professional career, it begs the question: What does Clemson's backcourt look like heading into next season?

In terms of who the Tigers have retained, sophomore duo Ace Buckner and Zac Foster will be back in Littlejohn Coliseum. While it's still unknown when Foster will be back on the court due to an ACL tear he suffered against South Carolina last December, it's likely he returns before the season begins.

Through the transfer portal, Clemson added Notre Dame's Cole Certa, who shot 37% from three-point range on seven attempts per game last season, as well as TCU's Liutauras Lelevicius, who is a career 38% three-point shooter. However, Lelevicius will likely get a majority of his minutes at small forward due to his size (6-foot-7, 200 pounds).

Head coach Brad Brownell also signed four-star Harris Reynolds, who ranks as a top 75 player in the 2026 class, in addition to three-star Amare James, who will likely redshirt in 2026-27.

With the season still months away, the depth chart remains far from settled, but it would be surprising if Foster and Buckner don't claim starting roles outright. Both enter the year with a full season in the system already under their belts, and both proved they could produce when given the chance.