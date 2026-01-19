Clemson Basketball Welcomes NC State, Opens as Slight Favorite

Riding one of their hottest starts to a season, Clemson basketball has an opportunity to get even hotter. On Tuesday the No. 18-ranked Clemson Tigers welcome NC State with a chance to improve to 7-0 in conference play.

The Wolfpack, fresh off of a four-point home defeat against Georgia Tech, are rolling into Littlejohn Coliseum with a 12-6 (3-2 ACC) record.

Tied for first, the Clemson Tigers (16-3, 6-0 ACC) are neck-and-neck with the Duke Blue Devils atop the ACC. Standing in their way is a hauntingly familiar face — N.C. State head coach Will Wade.

About 10 months ago, Wade busted brackets when he led a 12-seeded McNeese Cowboys team past a five-seeded Clemson squad. However, head coach Brad Brownell believes the second time he sees him, he will have more answers.

"We've coached against each other once, understand his style a little bit better, having coached against it once. But, you know, it’s the next game on our schedule. We don’t get two wins for beating NC State. We don’t get two losses if we lose to NC State. It’s just the next game,” he said.

On paper, however, the Wolfpack may like their chances against one of most in-form teams in college basketball. It’s the reason why Clemson only opens up as a slight 3.5-point favorite at home.

Darrion Williams, Paul McNeil Jr. and Quadir Copeland are all averaging more than 13 points a night. Those same three guys are also averaging a three-point percentage north of 40%, led by Copeland, who boasts 48.7% from deep and 54.6% from the field.

Add in a consistent 12 points a night on 66.4% shooting from forward Ven-Allen Lubin, and suddenly the Tigers have met a match.

“I think offensively, they’re extremely efficient. One of the best three-point shooting teams, if not the best three-point shooting team in our league right now,” Brownell said. “They don’t turn the ball over very much. Obviously, they’re just very, very good. They’ve got four guys, I think, in double figures and very balanced scoring and can beat you in a lot of ways.”

To guess who will lead the Tigers against the Wolfpack would be like playing roulette. The scoring has been dispersed all season long, and that recipe seems to work for Brownell. But now more than ever, Clemson will have to play like a team.

Dillon Hunter is the only remaining Tiger to have registered minutes in last year’s 68-58 away win against NC State. He tallied five points and three rebounds. This time around, Hunter will look to be “the guy” down the stretch.

In support is Carter Welling, who posted 18 points and nine rebounds against Miami. Fellow veteran

Ace Buckner has an equal ability to lead. There’s Nick Davidson and Jestin Porter, both of whom posted 20-point games last week. And RJ Godfrey is always a cannon ready to fire.

“I think part of being good and why we had some success with this year’s team is our guys have done a really good job, and our staff has done a really good job, of staying focused on what’s next. So, that’s all there is with this,” Brownell said.



With a win tomorrow, Clemson is no longer just one of the top teams in the ACC. They are one of the top teams in the country.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.