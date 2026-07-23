Clemson Offers Four-Star 2027 Forward Following Breakout Peach Jam Performance

Clemson and head coach Brad Brownell have already sent out nine offers to the 2027 class, and now another has been added to that list after a recent breakout performance on the AAU circuit.

On Tuesday night, Forsyth Country Day (NC.) forward Jayon Conor announced via social media that he had received an offer from the Tigers. He is the 10th total offer and the first at his position (power forward).

Connor is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 99 overall player, the No. 16 player at his position and the No. 3 recruit in the state of North Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University, Thank you to the coaching staff #AGTG pic.twitter.com/jbi6fT0ezD — Jayon (@JayonConnor) July 22, 2026

Initially, Connor began his high school career at Alexandra Central in Taylorsville, North Carolina, as a part of the 2026 class.

After spending his freshman season on junior varsity, he stepped up as a sophomore and made the varsity squad, where he finished with averages of 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

He then broke out as a junior during the 2024-25 season, as he finished the year averaging 27.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game across 25 contests. The dominant campaign led him to reclassify to 2027 and transfer to in-state powerhouse Forsyth Country Day.

I will be attending Forsyth Country Day and I will be reclassing to the class of 2027 pic.twitter.com/9KW6VDdtEB — Jayon (@JayonConnor) August 16, 2025

The move proved to be the right one, too, as Connor started to gain traction on the recruiting scene, earning his first pair of Division I offers from Presbyterian College and Coastal Carolina. He finished his first year with the Furies, averaging similar numbers of 20 points, 9.4 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block per game en route to a NCISAA 4A State Championship.

However, he was still unranked across all national recruiting sites.

Following season's end, he immediately started putting in work on the AAU circuit, and that's exactly how he's become one of the fastest risers in his respective class.

While playing for Team CP3 of the Nike EYBL Circuit, Connor has become one of the most consistent standout performers, beginning his tear across Sessions II and III.

During Session II, he was named First Team All-Circuit after helping lead his team to a 4-0 record while averaging 16.5 points, 11 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The following session, he was named the Defensive MVP after finishing the weekend with averages of 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.

Nike EYBL Session II: 17U All-Circuit Awards 🏆



1st Team 🥇 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/nhnnICWTnz — The Circuit (@TheCircuit) May 20, 2026

For his standout performance, he added three more offers to his sheet, including Ball State, Ohio and UNC Greensboro. Three weeks later, Charlotte would also offer following a team camp he attended at the school.

Around one month ago, though, high-major schools started to take notice of Connor's game, as Illinois, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Houston extended offers to the 6-foot-7 defensive menace.

Then came the EYBL's annual Peach Jam Tournament, where Connor truly made a name for himself on the national scene. Across six contests, he averaged 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game en route to being named Second Team All-Circuit.

Within the past six days, he's added 10 offers to his board — all from high-majors — including Virginia Tech, Tennessee, West Virginia, USC, UConn, Georgia Tech, Providence, Michigan State, Clemson and Vanderbilt.

He also finally earned ranked status during the first week of July — and he's only climbed since then, jumping from No. 156 at the start of the month to a Top 100 player now.

With Connor receiving tons of new offers and coach contacts in recent weeks, it's unclear where he's currently leaning, but we will make sure to stay updated on all things recruiting here on Clemson Tigers on SI.