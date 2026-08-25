Clemson, Brad Brownell Host Four-Star Guard for Official Visit

While Clemson Football’s season opener versus LSU is just 11 days away, there have also been rumblings surrounding the Men’s Basketball team recently, more specifically, in the recruiting department.

This past weekend, 2027 combo guard Payton Jones took an official visit to Death Valley. The Tigers are the first of four stops on his list, with Oklahoma State (August 28), Maryland (September 4) and Boston College (September 18) to follow.

Cincinnati, Baylor and Houston are also in the mix, as he took an official visit with the Bearcats in June and unofficials with the Bears and Cougars.

Jones is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 49 overall player, the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 5 recruit in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports rankings.

4⭐️ PG Payton Jones was on an official visit to Clemson this weekend.



Jones is ranked the No. 49 overall player in the 2027 class according to 247Sports. pic.twitter.com/wys14oGZ2v — Cliff Spammonds (@CliffSpammonds) August 24, 2026

While Clemson and Jones have only been in consistent contact since June, when the program first extended an offer, he’s been a Division I-caliber player since middle school.

The Dallas, Texas, native earned his first high-major offer all the way back in 2022, with it coming from Kansas State. It’s not certain why he was offered so early by the Wildcats, and it was a while before he received another, but the point still remains about his talent level.

In his first year at the Texas powerhouse Beaumont United High School, he made noticeable progress, and his standout play on the AAU circuit helped him pick up offers from Lamar, Cal State Bakersfield, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and LSU.

Jones continued to make a name for himself during his sophomore campaign and even earned Top 100 status by the middle of the summer. Ahead of his junior year, he boasted nearly 20 offers after adding more from the likes of Auburn, Missouri, TCU, NC State, SMU and UNLV.

This past season, Jones took off on both the recruiting scene and from a player development standpoint, averaging 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game while leading Beaumont United to a UIL 5A D2 State Championship appearance. The Timberwolves finished as the No. 88 team nationally and the No. 17 team in Texas.

He continued to dominate over the past few months for the 17U Gulf Coast Blue Chips of the Under Armour Next circuit, averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 47/34/76 shooting splits.

The summer-long performance led to offers from many of his current top schools, such as Houston, Cincinnati, Clemson, Baylor and Boston College, among others.

Heading into his senior season, he’s decided to transfer to Dynamic Prep, which competes in the Overtime Elite (OTE) League and in major showcases like the annual Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals.

As it stands, Oklahoma State appears to be the front-runner for Jones, but with multiple official visits still ahead, that could change at any time.