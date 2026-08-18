Clemson Safeties Coach Named to 30 Under 30 List

There were many departures from the Clemson Football staff this past offseason, which ultimately led to a handful of new additions and promotions, including safeties coach Nolan Turner.

Most recently, the 28-year-old was named to 247Sports' Chris Hummer's 30 Under 30 list, which recognizes rising coaches and staffers from across College Football.

He is one of just six ACC representatives, joining NC State inside linebackers coach Isaiah Moore (26), Georgia Tech cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones (28), Cal defensive line coach Darron Daniels (28), Miami senior director of recruiting operations Tia Joseph (29) and North Carolina outside linebackers coach Ty Nichols (29).

College football's top young coaches and rising stars: This is the 10th iteration of @247Sports' 30Under30 list.



30 new names this year + many other young coaches/staffers to have on the radar for the future.https://t.co/UrHQON6U9s pic.twitter.com/enWlP3zUaA — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 18, 2026

Turner initially joined the Clemson staff as an assistant safeties coach in 2024, where he worked alongside longtime coach Mickey Conn. In his first year, he helped the Tigers produce a unit that totaled 26 takeaways and post a top-five finish in turnover margin (+16), the best under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Last season, the Tigers' safety play took a noticeable step back; however, the unit still featured Ricardo Jones, who recorded six interceptions — the second-most in the country and tied for the program record.

Following the 2025 season, Conn and Clemson parted ways after nine seasons, with the longtime safeties coach landing at Samford alongside several other former Tigers staffers. Turner was then promoted to take over the position.

Heading into this year, the safeties room is fully revamped, as starters from last season, Khalil Barnes and Jones, transferred to Georgia and Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, Swinney and company brought in Old Dominion transfer Jerome Carter III — who also recorded six interceptions in 2025 — and Southern Miss' Corey Myrick to replace the duo.

Turner spoke highly of both additions just a few weeks ago.

"With Jerome, just his toughness, his competitiveness, kind of the swagger he brings to his game," he said, "things that were all attractive to us and getting him here and just the level of appreciation the way he's come and worked and just put his head down, grind. Trying to grow as a leader as well."

"Just a super intelligent kid," Turner commented about Myrick. "You can tell he's played a lot of ball; he's been coached well; he can handle a lot, he can play multiple positions. He's a great athlete; he can run; he's physical; he's tough, and just bringing guys that have that toughness, that swagger, is what we need."

Now, the former All-ACC safety will get his first shot at leading the room himself, doing so with two new projected starters and plenty of turnover at the position.

Unfortunately, he will be without true freshman Polo Anderson, who was expected to be an immediate contributor but will miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL during practice last Friday.