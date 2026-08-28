Clemson Tigers Release Non-Conference Men's Basketball Schedule for 2026-27
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CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season, highlighted by eight home games and two home exhibitions.
Clemson Basketball season ticket renewal applications are now available through the athletic ticket office, with seats for the 2026-27 men’s basketball season as low as $260. The deadline for renewals is Aug. 28.
You can renew your season tickets HERE, while filling out a new season ticket deposit HERE.
Combined with its eight home contests, Clemson will also participate in the 2026 Maui Invitational and will play Ole Miss in the tournament’s opening game. The Tigers will play either Washington or BYU in their second game.
Clemson will begin a home-and-home series with TCU, with the first game taking place on Dec. 12 in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs will return to Clemson on Dec. 16, 2028. The Tigers will travel to South Carolina in the annual Palmetto Series on Dec. 15. Clemson returns its neutral site game against Cincinnati on Dec. 19 at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Clemson will also host Stetson, American, North Dakota, The Citadel, Le Moyne and Colgate.
Clemson has previously released games for the ACC/SEC Challenge against Auburn and a returned home-and-home game against Georgetown. You can visit ClemsonTigers.com for more information.
For an up-to-date schedule, click HERE.
2026-27 NON-CONFERENCE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)
Oct. 23 – Georgia (Exhibition) – TBA
Oct. 28 – Presbyterian (Exhibition) – TBA
Nov. 2 – Stetson (Season Opener) – TBA
Nov. 6 – American – TBA
Nov. 9 – North Dakota – TBA
Nov. 13 – Georgetown – TBA
Nov. 16 – The Citadel – TBA
Nov. 23 – vs. Ole Miss (Maui Invitational) – TBA
Nov. 24 – vs. Washington or BYU (Maui Invitational) – TBD
Nov. 25 – vs. TBD (Maui Invitational) – TBD
Dec. 1 – Auburn (ACC/SEC Challenge) – TBA
Dec. 6 – Le Moyne – TBA
Dec. 12 – at TCU (Fort Worth, Texas) – TBA
Dec. 15 – at South Carolina – TBA
Dec. 19 – vs. Cincinnati (Heritage Bank Center) – TBA
Dec. 22 – Colgate – TBA
The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2026-27 season below:
2026-27 CLEMSON BASKETBALL OPPONENTS
Rival (Home & Away): Georgia Tech
Repeats (Home & Away): Florida State
Home Only: California, Duke, Notre Dame, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest
Away Only: Boston College, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), NC State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Virginia Tech
No Play: North Carolina
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