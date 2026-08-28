Clemson Tigers Release Non-Conference Men's Basketball Schedule for 2026-27

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season, highlighted by eight home games and two home exhibitions.

Clemson Basketball season ticket renewal applications are now available through the athletic ticket office, with seats for the 2026-27 men’s basketball season as low as $260. The deadline for renewals is Aug. 28.

You can renew your season tickets HERE , while filling out a new season ticket deposit HERE .

Combined with its eight home contests, Clemson will also participate in the 2026 Maui Invitational and will play Ole Miss in the tournament’s opening game. The Tigers will play either Washington or BYU in their second game.

Clemson will begin a home-and-home series with TCU, with the first game taking place on Dec. 12 in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs will return to Clemson on Dec. 16, 2028. The Tigers will travel to South Carolina in the annual Palmetto Series on Dec. 15. Clemson returns its neutral site game against Cincinnati on Dec. 19 at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Clemson will also host Stetson, American, North Dakota, The Citadel, Le Moyne and Colgate.

Clemson has previously released games for the ACC/SEC Challenge against Auburn and a returned home-and-home game against Georgetown. You can visit ClemsonTigers.com for more information.

For an up-to-date schedule, click HERE .

2026-27 NON-CONFERENCE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Oct. 23 – Georgia (Exhibition) – TBA

Oct. 28 – Presbyterian (Exhibition) – TBA

Nov. 2 – Stetson (Season Opener) – TBA

Nov. 6 – American – TBA

Nov. 9 – North Dakota – TBA

Nov. 13 – Georgetown – TBA

Nov. 16 – The Citadel – TBA

Nov. 23 – vs. Ole Miss (Maui Invitational) – TBA

Nov. 24 – vs. Washington or BYU (Maui Invitational) – TBD

Nov. 25 – vs. TBD (Maui Invitational) – TBD

Dec. 1 – Auburn (ACC/SEC Challenge) – TBA

Dec. 6 – Le Moyne – TBA

Dec. 12 – at TCU (Fort Worth, Texas) – TBA

Dec. 15 – at South Carolina – TBA

Dec. 19 – vs. Cincinnati (Heritage Bank Center) – TBA

Dec. 22 – Colgate – TBA

The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2026-27 season below:

2026-27 CLEMSON BASKETBALL OPPONENTS

Rival (Home & Away): Georgia Tech

Repeats (Home & Away): Florida State

Home Only: California, Duke, Notre Dame, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest

Away Only: Boston College, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), NC State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Virginia Tech

No Play: North Carolina