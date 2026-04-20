Former Clemson Guard Transfers to Seton Hall

The transfer portal always sees former players enter the pool again, and the Clemson Tigers saw that with one of their promising guards. Now, he’s found a new home once again.

After beginning with Clemson as a true freshman, guard Del Jones has committed to Seton Hall, getting back to a top five college basketball conference. He has two years of eligibility remaining after a strong season with Radford.

NEWS: Radford transfer guard Del Jones has committed to Seton Hall, he told @On3.



The 6-3 sophomore averaged 17.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season. A former top-150 recruit who began his career at Clemson.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/EwRQnnZas2 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 19, 2026

In his time at Clemson, Jones was a spark plug coming off the bench in the 2024-25 season, a season that saw head coach Brad Brownell reach a historic 27-7 season with the program. That was the most wins that the Tigers have had in program history.

Averaging 11.8 minutes per game, Jones finished with 3.8 points, 1.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds a contest, establishing himself as one of Clemson’s most promising players during his tenure within the Upstate. The Arlington, Virginia, native decided on heading elsewhere after his freshman season despite expectation of him being able to contribute in 2025-26.

Despite a low point average, Jones broke out in a handful of games throughout the historic season. He had seven games with eight points or more in a game, with most of those coming in ACC play. Of those performances included a 13-point effort against Virginia Tech as well, proving he can do it at the biggest level.

Brownell got Jones to commit to Clemson in Oct. 2023, choosing the Tigers over Tennessee, Pitt, Texas A&M and Oregon, to name a handful of interested schools. On3 had Jones listed as a three-star recruit, being a top 25 point guard in the class of 2024.

Fast forward less than three years from then, and the former Clemson guard was the No. 24 transfer guard in the cycle. Those talents are now on their way to South Orange, New Jersey, where Jones looks to carve out another career.

His efforts with the Tigers translated to Radford, where Jones averaged 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 32 games for the Highlanders last season. The efforts allowed him to earn second-team All-Big South honors after the season, and the market allowed him to find another move to a bigger school.

While Clemson continues to fill its three roster spots with the remainder of the transfer portal period remaining, Brownell is seeing some of his former recruits head to new schools, and Jones will look to bring the Pirates back to the NCAA Tournament in 2026-27: the same objective as the Tigers.