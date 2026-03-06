St. John’s vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, March 6

Heading into the final game of the regular season, St. John's and UConn is tied atop the Big East standings. If either team wins and the other loses, we're going to see one team be the outright regular season champion. If they both win, they'll each hold a share of that title.

St. John's will play in its regular season finale on Friday night when they hit the road to face the Seton Hall Pirates. Seton Hall has an outside shot of making the NCAA Tournament, so a big win against a nationally ranked opponent would do wonders for its resume.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big East duel.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

St. John's -5.5 (-102)

Seton Hall +5.5 (-120)

Moneyline

St. John's -215

Seton Hall +176

Total

OVER 136.5 (-110)

UNDER 136.5 (-110)

St. John's vs. Seton Hall How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Prudential Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends

The UNDER is 6-0 in St. John's last six games

St. John's is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games vs. Seton Hall

St. John's is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games played on a Friday

Seton Hall is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 9-4 in Seton Hall's last 13 games

Seton Hall is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games as an underdog

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Key Player to Watch

Zuby Ejiofor, F - St. John's Red Storm

Zuby Ejiofor is a one man wrecking crew for St. John's, leading the team in points per game 915.8), rebounds per game (7.2), assists per game (3.6), and blocks per game (1.9). Seton Hall is one of just two teams that has been able to shut him down this season, keeping him to just nine points in their meeting on January 20th. The Pirates will have to do that again if they want to win the rematch.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look toward the total and bet the UNDER. Both teams have struggled at times offensively this season, but continue to thrive defensively. St. John's and Seton Hall rank 207th and 313th in effective field goal percentage, but are both inside the top 20 in the country in defensive efficiency.

The last time these two teams met, just 125 points were scored. With the total 11.5 points higher than the in the rematch, I feel comfortable betting on this once again being a defensive affair.

Pick: UNDER 136.5 (-110)

