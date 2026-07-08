Former Clemson Point Guard Diagnosed with 'Serious Neurological Condition'

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that former Clemson point guard Rod Hall was diagnosed with a "serious neurological condition," following a medical emergency that occurred on June 28, 2026.

Hall's wife, Tracie, has since set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to cover medical expenses, transportation to and from appointments, travel costs and essential household expenses.

The family is aiming to hit their $20,000 goal, and as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 185 donors have contributed over $13,000.

Notable donations have come from former Clemson head coach Oliver Purnell, as well as former guards Terrence Oglesby and Terrell McIntyre, who is also the Tigers' current Director of Player Development.

"On Sunday, June 28, 2026, while participating in an alumni basketball game at his alma mater, Rod suffered a sudden medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital," Hall's family wrote in the campaign post. "In a matter of moments, life changed for him and for our entire family."

"Rod has since been diagnosed with a serious neurological condition that has left him unable to work and facing a long and uncertain road of medical treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery. While we remain hopeful and faithful, we know this journey will require tremendous strength, patience, and support."

Going back to Hall's playing days, he was a part of current Clemson head coach Brad Brownell's first recruiting class, signing with the program in the spring of 2011.

The Augusta, Georgia, native immediately earned playing time for the Tigers, logging over 15 minutes per night and starting 9 games as a true freshman during the 2011-2012 season. From there, he started every game the next three years aside from one.

Over his final three years with the program, Hall posted averages of 8.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds while playing 32 minutes per contest. He also helped lead Clemson to the Semifinals of the 2014 NIT, logging 18 points and 5 assists in a 65-59 loss over SMU.

Over recent years, Hall has spent his time coaching youth football for the Trinity Elite Titans and youth basketball for his AAU team, the Tigers, in his hometown of Augusta.

"He has spent countless hours mentoring, encouraging, and training young athletes—not because he had to, but because helping children grow into confident, successful young men and women has always been his passion," Hall's family included in the GoFundMe post. "His impact reaches far beyond the field and the basketball court."