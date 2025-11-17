Former Clemson Star Released by Memphis Grizzlies
PJ Hall's professional journey took another turn this week as the former Clemson Tigers star was released from his latest NBA stop — the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hall ended his career in the small college town on a high note, leading the Tigers to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1980 while averaging career highs across the board of 18 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He finished the year as a First team All-ACC honoree and as the No. 8 all-time leading scorer for the Tigers.
Unfortunately, he went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he soon found his footing, signing a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets for the 2024-25 season. Hall saw limited action through 19 regular-season games played for the Nuggets, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per game.
However, the big man showed a lot of promise with the Grand Rapids Gold — Denver's G-League affiliate. In 7 games played, the stretch big lit the court up, stuffing the stat-sheet with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block per game in high minutes.
Following the season's end, the Nuggets decided to move on from the 6-foot-8 forward, releasing him in June. By the end of July, he had signed on to another two-way contract with the Grizzlies.
Hall played in five of the 14 games for the Grizzlies to start this season, with him logging seven points, three rebounds and one block on 3-of-4 shooting in a career-high 14 minutes during a 146-114 loss to the Miami Heat. Since then, he's only logged a total of 12 more minutes, but utilized his time well, accounting for six points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block in the limited playing time.
The Memphis Hustle — the G-League affiliate — kicked off their season on Nov. 8, facing off against the Mexico City Capitanes. Hall made his 2025 debut in the contest, putting up 27 points, seven rebounds and one block in a 133-117 win.
The 245-pound forward didn't play in the following five games for the Hustle, spending most of his time with the Grizzlies on road trips.
As he enters free agency again, but this time mid-season, Hall will look for another opportunity to prove himself at the professional level. His G-League production suggests he can still make an impact, and another organization could take interest as rosters continue to shift early in the season.