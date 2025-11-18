Foster Flashes Potential In Dominant Clemson Win
In the Clemson Tigers’ comfortable 81-61 win over North Alabama on Monday night, one member of the rotation stood out from the rest of the pack.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound freshman guard from Atlanta saw extensive playing time against the Lions and contributed to an offensive effort that saw 11 made threes and a 44% team field goal percentage.
Clemson moved the ball well throughout the first half, assisting on 12 of their 17 made field goals. Foster was at the forefront of that attack, notching nine points, three rebounds, and three assists during the opening 20 minutes of action. He nailed all three of his attempts from downtown.
“[Zac was] good, especially in the first half defensively,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said after the game. “He played very well. Obviously, his speed and ability to make a couple of shots and get other guys some easy ones was outstanding. A little bit in the second half, I think he got a little careless and took a couple bad [shots], and wasn't guarding quite at the same level of urgency that we need. Outstanding performance, for a young player to come in with that kind of ability and to be able to just move the ball, get to places, and get other guys' shots. I thought he was terrific.”
In the second half, despite some shooting regression, Foster continued to contribute to winning. He missed each of his five attempts from behind the three-point line, but dished out a trio of assists in an otherwise-cold half by the Tigers’ offense. In the final minute of play, he threw down a highlight-reel alley-oop dunk on a lob from Dillon Hunter, which excited Littlejohn Coliseum.
“It was funny,” senior forward RJ Godfrey said when asked about Foster’s slam. “Zac, he's a goofy dude. He's always cracking jokes. He's always smiling and laughing. I think [that] the funniest part was his reaction. He kind of had a Conor McGregor ‘yeah!’, and it was really funny. I think he told somebody he was going to catch a body before the game. It was just like - that was one of the top five craziest in-person dunks I've seen. It was definitely a cool moment for Zac. I'm glad he got a big highlight like that, especially as a freshman. That stuff can boost your confidence up to the ceilings.”
Clemson won the minutes Foster played by 27 points. That mark led the team.
Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see how Brownell deploys Foster against more formidable opposition. He played 19 minutes against Georgetown during Saturday afternoon’s 79-74 loss, scoring 11 points and nailing a pair of three-pointers. Four assists and two rebounds rounded out his line, but Clemson felt his impact most in the scoring department.
Foster profiles as a switchable guard that has good length (6-foot-4 height with a 6-foot-8.5 wingspan) for his position. His shooting touch has been on display through the past three games, knocking down multiple threes in each outing.
Next up, Clemson travels to TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., to take part in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic over the weekend. Brownell’s team will match up with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday in another strong non-conference test. WVU enters the event with a perfect 5-0 record on the young season, including an emphatic 71-49 romp over Backyard Brawl rival Pittsburgh. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. in Charleston, and the game will be televised on ESPN 2.