Mailbag: Matt Ryan’s Replacement, Worst ‘Sopranos’ Character and More

Who do you think replaces Matt Ryan in the CBS studio long-term? I have an outside the box possibility. I could see Aaron Rodgers in the studio especially with the new bosses at CBS. — Maclean Sarr (@SarrMaclean) January 16, 2026

That’s a great point about Rodgers and the new owners of CBS. However, I would be shocked if Rodgers took a TV job right away. He has said many times that he will not go into the media world post-retirement, which is easy for him to say now. But I’d still be surprised if he retired now and went into TV in 2026. My prediction is podcast first, then TV for Rodgers.

Obviously, Mike Tomlin is out there, and I’m sure CBS will have a conversation with him. CBS is using Kyle Long and Kirk Cousins on its studio show this weekend. Long is already in the CBS family, so he could be a possibility. If Cousins decides he’s had a enough of playing, you’d have to think he’d be in the mix, as well.

It’s no secret that I’m biased here because I’m friends with Kyle Brandt, but I’d love to see CBS give him a shot at the desk. I’ve said for many years that I’m tired of the former player and former coach getting every studio job. I think these shows desperately need a person who didn’t play in the NFL to offer a different perspective on things. CBS already had the former coach in Bill Cowher and the former player in Nate Burleson. That’s enough. Brandt, who already does work for The NFL Today on CBS in addition to his Good Morning Football duties with NFL Network, would add a different element to the pregame show, which are basically all the same across all networks.

CBS should be looking Ryan’s departure as an opportunity to do something different. Not the same old, same old.

Do you think when the espn-nfl deal goes through, they’ll move GMFB back to NY? Or no bc that’s not fair to Jamie? Also would you add Schrager and McCourty back to the show? — Isles Mets Jets fan (@bigjimfan) January 16, 2026

I think everything is on the table when ESPN finally takes over the NFL Network, which will happen in very early April, based on what I’ve heard.

I don’t know if ESPN would move Good Morning Football back to New York, but it should. Having people go on the air at 5 a.m. local time in Los Angeles is just absurd.

My guess is that you’ll see a lot of crossover, with NFL Network folks regularly appearing on ESPN and ESPN talent appearing on the NFL Network.

I would say there’s no chance that Peter Schrager would be back on Good Morning Football. He’s doing a totally different thing now and it just wouldn’t be logical.

The only reason McCourty left GMFB was because the show moved out West. So I don’t think you’ll be seeing him on the show as a regular host unless it moved back to New York.

ESPN still hasn’t announced their long-term plans for the 5pm weeknight slot previously held by Around The Horn. Currently it’s SportsCenter. What would you do with that half hour? Does it really make logical/logistical sense to have SVP anchor a 5pm show as some have speculated? — Jake Kline (@JakeAKline) January 16, 2026

ESPN President Burke Magnus told me during his November appearance on SI Media With Jimmy Traina that if Scott Van Pelt did get the 5 p.m. slot on ESPN, he would still be used for the 11:30 p.m. edition of SportsCenter when there are big events going on.

So while it may seem like ESPN would help 5 p.m., while hurting 11:30 p.m., Van Pelt would often be used in both slots.

I think Van Pelt would be a great fit at 5 p.m. Given his personality, I’d love to see him do more of a talk show/interview style program than one centered around highlights. The more of Van Pelt’s personality that we can get, the better.

There has been a great deal of speculation about Mike Tomlin entering the TV world, at least for the 2026 season. Do networks really value adding a big name from the coaching ranks? Do executives believe viewers tune in specifically to hear the perspective of a coach? — MyPenIsHugeTTM (@MyPenIsHugeTTM) January 16, 2026

I shared my thoughts on Mike Tomlin going into TV earlier this week. Networks love big names. I don’t believe they care if the person is good or not on television. If they have a big name, they have value in the eyes of executives. I don’t think fans care about big names nearly as much as executives think. Who is arguably the most popular and powerful person in sports media right now? Pat McAfee. He wasn’t a big name. He was a punter. (No offense to punters.)

if you could give NBC execs truth serum and ask the possible matchup they least want for the Super Bowl, what would it be? I'd guess Texans-Seahawks — Billy Blake (@_Billy_Blake) January 16, 2026

You have the right answer. NBC would want the Bears in the Super Bowl more than any other team. It would want the Rams and Niners over the Seahawks.

On the AFC side, Buffalo, Denver and New England would also be NBC’s choices over Houston.

Do you think there will really be an MLB lockout jn 2027?



If so, do you think baseball will ever be able to bounce back? — Yoda (@TopShotYoda) January 16, 2026

I don’t see how there isn’t a lockout. I think baseball will bounce back no matter what. Everyone will tell you that a lockout will do irreparable damage to baseball. It won’t. Once the games return, and it’s the middle of summer and your local team is playing, you will watch.

The real damage that’s being done to baseball is happening now, when only five or six teams have a chance to win the World Series every year.

Prediction for Amazon Prime TNF booth in 2027? — Todd Warner (@Todd_Warner) January 16, 2026

Noah Eagle and Greg Olsen.

Did you ever finish The Wire? Which show or movie did you like on first watch but don’t like now? — Mike Pellegrini (@MPellegrini13) January 16, 2026

I didn’t finish The Wire only because it’s an intense show that requires 100% focus and that’s not easy for me. It’s overwhelming to have to watch that many one-hour episodes. So it’s on me, not the show.

I wouldn’t say I don’t “like” Friends now, but I can’t watch the repeats at all. I loved the show during its initial run on Thursday nights on NBC, but the reruns just don’t hold up for me at all.

Is the real reason you don’t watch the Olympics because it is not easy to wager on? — Andrew Bosco (@kzh9vx) January 16, 2026

I’m glad to see Andrew is an SI Media With Jimmy Traina listener, but that’s where this question comes from.

I know. I felt awful. But he asked and I couldn’t think fast enough to lie. https://t.co/hUxgaHSzju pic.twitter.com/vxv4jtc3r4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 16, 2026

This is a fantastic question that I respect. But even if I could bet on every single Olympics event, I still wouldn’t watch the Olympics. This really isn’t that deep. I just don’t care about the Olympics in any way, shape or form.

Did you ever find out why Caleb Williams blocked you? — havertick (@havertick) January 16, 2026

Thank you so much for reminding me that Caleb Williams blocked me on Twitter even though I never once tweeted anything about Caleb Williams. I had totally forgotten about this. Now I will root hard for the Rams on Sunday.

This is literally the only time I’ve ever mentioned Caleb Williams’s name in a tweet.

Even a simple name like Caleb Williams makes the Mad Dog struggle. pic.twitter.com/VPrxipm4Xh — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 28, 2024

GO RAMS!

Who are your 3 worst characters of all time on The Sopranos? — Matt (@Mchuck16) January 16, 2026

I spent way too much time trying to come up with an answer to this question and I just couldn’t. Every single character on that show had value to me. I know a bunch of you are in the process of emailing me or sending me a message on social media to say A.J. was the worst character. I don’t feel that way. There were some amazing scenes between Tony and A.J. and Tony, A.J., Carmela and Meadow.

There wasn’t one character I could think of who made me say, “He/She sucks” when they came on screen.

Which team do you see the Cowboys being paired against for the Thanksgiving game? – @jonathangavin

The Cowboys have home games against the following teams in 2026: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, Niners, Jaguars, Titans, Bucs and Ravens.

I predict on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET, we will be watching the Cowboys host the Niners on Fox.

Sal solo is the best version of Sal. How do you think he’ll do with this YouTube channel? – @algrin

Sal is one of my closest friends and he joins every week on SI Media With Jimmy Traina. My answer to this question should be beyond obvious.

But I appreciate the question because it allows me tell you guys that Sal just launched his own show earlier this week on YouTube all the audio platforms, so check it out, subscribe and give him a follow.

