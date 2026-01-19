How Brad Brownell's 'Cheat Sheet' Has Clemson Basketball Winning Games

Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell is known for his schematics to win games for his team, but that doesn’t happen without knowing his personnel.

To help learn more about his team, he implements an interesting way to help get to know his players a little better during the recruiting process. It helps Brownell learn more about how a player needs to be coached to bring out the best in them.

The way that he does it? A personality test.

“I think it helps give you a little bit of a cheat sheet on maybe how guys were wired a little bit,” Brownell said during Monday’s ACC coaches teleconference, “and better angles could be more efficient in your coaching of them.”

It has helped a lot with his new-look team, something that is untraditional for Clemson teams as of recently. 10 new players joined the program in the summer, leaving only one player, Dillon Hunter, that logged minutes for last season’s team. Having a test like the one Brownell uses helps understand a player quicker as well.

Utah transfer Jake Wahlin, when he took the test, had similar results to Brownell himself, helping him tailor the integration process better for the new players.

“It’s been good for us, I think, in terms of us getting to know our players as quickly as possible in this situation where, you know, that’s all you’re trying to do,” the coach said. “A lot of these guys only have one or two years and to try to understand a little bit better how they tick, what’s going on under the hood.

I think, eventually, you’re going to get there as a coach, but it may help expedite the process a little bit.”

Being led by players like Hunter and RJ Godfrey, the boomerang transfer that also brings experience, the environment changed compared to past teams. The two seniors bring infectious personalities to the team, something that grows culture quickly when bringing in players from all over the country.

“I think a few more gregarious personalities, and those two guys, especially Dillon and RJ being that way,” Brownell said. “I think it has really helped, just because the kind of natural leaders of your team, I think, at the beginning, they can help you set the culture.”

Brownell understanding his team’s personalities has helped entirely. The Tigers are now on a nine-game winning streak and started ACC play a perfect 6-0, being only one of two teams to remain undefeated. Clemson’s head coach credits the leadership, as well the closeness of each other on the team, which helped kickstart the 16-3 season.

“I think having a great pulse of our team, and me, and just understanding how to, you know, when we need to be a little more serious, but when we can relax, have fun, and I think they do an unbelievable job,” Brownell said. “I can’t say enough good things about Dillon and RJ this year.”

Clemson will be back in action on Tuesday night, when the Tigers will host NC State with hopes of picking up their 10th straight win.