How to Watch Clemson Tigers Basketball vs. Stanford

The Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team begins the ACC West Coast trip on Wednesday night, going to California to face the Stanford Cardinal at the Maples Pavillion.

Head coach Brad Brownell and his team have been perfect on the road in ACC play thus far, winning their first four matchups away from home. However, perhaps the Cardinal will bring something different, being the farthest the Tigers have played so far.

The West Coast trip has caused other ACC schools to trip up in conference play, some at the level that Clemson is currently playing at. Louisville lost its game to Stanford on Jan. 2, and North Carolina lost to both the Cardinal and California to drop eight places in the AP Poll.

Brownell has plenty of respect for the Cardinal, especially on defense. Head coach Kyle Smith uses different defensive packages to turn the ball over at a positive rate. Stanford have a turnover margin of 19.5.

“They change defenses, do different things, so, you know, it’ll be a heck of a challenge to go out there,” he said on Monday. “We’ll need to play very well to win.”

Preparation will be a key factor in this one due to a later tip off from three time zones away from home. Factors like hydration, sleep and adjusting the body clock will be the critical adjustments made to help Clemson pick up another ACC win.

Stanford is led by standout freshman Ebuka Okorie, averaging 21.8 points and 1.4 steals per game. He has four games of 30 points or more, scoring 36 against the Tar Heels in the Cardinal’s win in mid-January.

Brownell said that plenty of other players can contribute, emphasizing that strong effort early.

“Their freshman guard is, he’s incredible,” he said. “Just watching him on film, it’s been impressive to see his speed and change of direction. His poise for a freshman is uncanny, and obviously they’ve got shooters around him, guys that can make shots, big and strong.”

The Cardinal can get into droughts though, which is where Clemson excels. Stanford is 17th in the conference in field goal percentage at 42.5%.The Tigers have the third-best field goal percentage allowed in the ACC, only at 39.9%.

Currently, the contest would be a Quad 2 opportunity for Clemson. Stanford is 77th in the NET currently, but if the Cardinal finish strong, the game could turn into a Quad 1 win or loss for the Tigers, due to it being an away in-conference game.

No. 20 Clemson Tigers (18-4, 8-1 ACC) vs. Stanford Cardinal (14-8, 3-6 ACC): What You Need to Know

Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 4. 10 p.m.

Watch: ACC Network

Play-By-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Ben Braun

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-By-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: Clemson is considered a -3.5-point favorite over Stanford, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Editor’s Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson and Stanford have only played once, last season when the Cardinal moved to the ACC. The Tigers won 85-71 on New Year’s Day in 2025 at Littlejohn Coliseum.