Making Sense of Recent Reporting Regarding Clemson Basketball's RJ Godfrey

On Friday night, the college sports world flipped on its head, and every program is scrambling, including the Clemson Tigers.

Judge Charlotte Sweeney ordered the NCAA to grant an extra fifth year of eligibility to all of the high school graduates from the Class of 2022. As a result, every college athlete looking to come back to school has the ability to.

NEW: Judge Charlotte Sweeney has ordered the NCAA to declare eligible all Class of 2022 athletes who exhausted four seasons this spring, per court documents.https://t.co/RvYVUBBhXw pic.twitter.com/NNLBjfCAqB — On3 (@On3) July 31, 2026

One of those is former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey, and after he was granted an extra year of eligibility, one college program is speculated to land the fifth-year, and it’s one that head coach Brad Brownell knows well.

According to Arizona Wildcats media personality Kevin Thomas, Arizona is speculated to get Godfrey for his final year of college basketball. There hasn’t been a confirmed source close to the former Clemson standout yet, but that’s where things are leaning towards if he does decide to return to the hardwood.

NEWS: Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey will commit to Arizona, per @KevoPosts.



The 6-8 forward averaged 12.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG and shot 61.1% from the field.



He was recently granted a 5th year of eligibility due to a court ruling. pic.twitter.com/Fv0RCAx7gH — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) August 1, 2026

After transferring to and from Georgia in his junior season, Godfrey had his best year with the Tigers during the 2025-26 season. The Suwanee, Ga., native averaged 12 points and 5.3 rebounds, leading the team in points as the program’s senior leader.

A bench piece in his first two seasons, but brought plenty of energy to the floor, the forward was a part of Clemson’s Elite Eight team back in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Of course, the team that it beat in the Sweet 16 was Arizona in Los Angeles. Godfrey had seven points in 11 minutes during that contest.

Now, there’s plenty of speculation for why Clemson isn’t getting their forward back into the roster. One could be from the roster that Brownell has already built.

The team is currently in Italy for the next week, playing two more scrimmages before coming back to the Upstate to begin the fall semester. Brownell only has 14 players on his roster, but adding another player is possible. Perhaps it matters from a financial standpoint, especially with Clemson’s revenue share compared to football.

Another four-year player, Dillon Hunter, could also return to the program if necessary. He will have the extra year of eligibility and was Clemson’s main point guard last season.

It’s a hectic time in the world of college athletics, but Brownell will look to take advantage of the group that he has abroad in Europe currently. With a roster that has high hopes, only time will tell if there is another player that Clemson picks up to help boost the floor.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Godfrey’s process over the upcoming days.