Takeaways From Clemson's Buzzer-Beater Exhibition Win Over Georgia

Before the Clemson Tigers took to the gridiron this weekend, fans were able to catch a glimpse of the first look of the men’s basketball team.

Clemson took down Georgia 80-78 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday night, showcasing some old and a lot of new with the 2026-27 roster. However, for the first time, the Tigers were able to play a high-caliber opponent in the Bulldogs that was able to be seen.

Head coach Brad Brownell saw his team get the win from a game-winning shot from Sanford big Dylan Faulkner, who finished the shot as time expired in the exhibition.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Tigers’ first action in Littlejohn Coliseum tonight.

Faulkner Take Over

I was looking for the player who makes the biggest impact early on during the first half of the contest. The winner was forward Dylan Faulkner.

The Sanford transfer couldn’t have been more efficient in the 11 minutes he played in the first half, scoring 15 points, five rebounds and a team-high four assists. Faulkner didn’t show any hesitation going towards the rim, drawing plenty of contact to hit nine free throws in the win.

11 points in five minutes for Faulkner. Nice move here to put Clemson up four. pic.twitter.com/3zSehpNcKa — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) October 23, 2026

At the end of the game, when the Bulldogs tied it up, Faulkner took his opponent to the post, grabbed his own rebound and put it back to be the difference in score.

FINAL: Clemson 82, Georgia 80



Dylan Faulkner takes his defender to the post and gets his shot. A 21-point performance for the transfer.



Quite the entertaining one in Littlejohn. pic.twitter.com/m9B9gSXT5B — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) October 24, 2026

It’s as strong as a debut that you’ll get for a frontcourt transfer, and Faulkner was able to answer the call on Friday night. He will be a critical piece down low for Clemson while Carter Welling continues to recover from his torn ACL that was suffered back in March.

Faulkner finished the game with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists, as well as picking up a blocked shot, in the win.

Returning Bench Pieces Show Growth

One of the most important moves Clemson had in this past offseason was retaining some of the underclassmen that were developing over the last season or two. Most of them showed that growth on Friday.

Two stood out most: wings Dallas Thomas and Chase Thompson. Thomas had a team-high 15 second-half points in the win, hitting two threes and establishing his presence as a key wing for the Tigers in the 2026-27 season. Thompson, on the other hand, had a team-high seven rebounds and made several winning plays in the contest.

Frosh Harris Reynolds with an athletic move for a trip to the free throw line. Chase Thompson with a strong grab for some second chance points. pic.twitter.com/I5x8ppr4uQ — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) October 23, 2026

Even in limited action, sophomore Trent Steinour showed off his post moves, adding three points of his own, but he added five rebounds, with three being on the offensive glass. That’s a positive thing to have with Clemson’s frontcourt having to step up with Welling out.

Three Point Issues?

There was a red flag in Clemson’s box score, as well as play on the court, that is worth noting. The Tigers only shot the three ball at a 21.4% clip, only making six of 28 attempts.

Of course, it’s an exhibition, so it’s important to take that game with a grain of salt. Clemson still ended up having two scorers with multiple threes: Thomas and Notre Dame transfer Cole Certa. Certa had a trio of them in the win on Friday, showing off the ability that many are excited to see over the course of this season.

Expect that number to inflate as the season goes on, as the first game against a different opponent could see some shakiness to start the season. However, the Tigers have the shooters to be a lot better beyond the arc than last season.

Clemson will play its first official game on Nov. 2 at Littlejohn Coliseum, hosting Stetson. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from Tigertown.