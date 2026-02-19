Top-30 2028 Prospect Schedules Visit to Clemson for Regular Season Finale

As the college basketball season winds down and the Clemson Tigers enter their final four games, top recruits are still lining up visits despite the Tigers’ longest losing streak since 2023 .

Most recently, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Dushawn London reported that top 2028 prospect Braxton Bogard will take an unofficial visit to Clemson for their regular season finale against Georgia Tech on March 7.

Visit News: Braxton Bogard, a four-star forward in the class of 2028, will take an unofficial visit to Clemson on March 7th, @247Sports is told.



He is rated as a consensus four-star prospect, and ranks as the No. 26 overall player, the No. 4 power forward and the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland, according to the Rivals industry ranking , which aggregates evaluations from ESPN, Rivals/On3 and 247Sports.

Bogard’s visit date also overlaps with Clemson Football’s Elite Retreat, where dozens of recruits will be on campus to tour and see if upstate South Carolina is the right fit for them.

And considering current basketball commits Will Stevens and Harris Reynolds had a similar overlap during their late August visit in 2025 — which coincided with the football team’s season-opener against LSU — don’t be surprised if more basketball recruits join Bogard on the seventh.

The 6-foot-8 forward already holds offers from Mississippi State and West Virginia , signaling that high-major programs are beginning to position themselves in his recruitment. Clemson and head coach Brad Brownell, on the other hand, have not yet extended an official offer, but the upcoming visit suggests the Tigers are securely in the mix.

With June 15 marking the date Division I coaches can officially begin recruiting conversations under NCAA rules, Clemson is focused on getting a head start before the window opens.

The stretch against Florida State , Louisville and North Carolina now becomes even more important.

If the Tigers can hone their early-season momentum and string together three straight wins heading into March 7, they’ll create serious impetus and a much better atmosphere for Bogard’s visit, putting Clemson in a strong position to start building early chemistry in his recruitment.

For Bogard, this visit will be one of his first real looks at Clemson in a game setting.

Seeing if the scheme fits his playstyle, how the staff coaches in-game, how the players respond and how the team competes down the stretch as it pushes toward postseason play can shape an early impression.

Even without an offer on the table yet, visits like this often lay out the groundwork for where a program ultimately stands once recruiting heats up.