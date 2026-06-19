Why Brad Brownell Compared New Clemson Transfer Cole Certa to Former Standout

Clemson basketball hasn’t played a single minute of the 2026-27 season, but the Tigers are garnering excitement for one of their new transfers: Cole Certa.

Head coach Brad Brownell spoke about the Notre Dame transfer on Wednesday, noting his shooting ability was one of his best qualities. In fact, he shoots the ball with a confidence that reminds him of another former Tiger who had the confidence from deep.

That player was Joseph Girard III, a Syracuse transfer who used his final year to garner over 15 points a game for the Tigers in 2023-24.

“There are similarities there, and that’s why they can both really shoot, is they don’t ever think they’re going to miss,” Brownell said on Wednesday.

Certa fits the archetype that Girard had, too. He’s a 6-foot-5 guard who shot 36.7% from three last season with the Fighting Irish. He also got better as the season went on, finishing with an average of 16.1 points in ACC play.

Brownell admires the way that Certa brings himself to practice every day, looking to get better.

“Cole’s doing great,” he said. “He is more mature than most of my younger guys in terms of not only experience, but just the way he carries himself. He carries himself like a good player, like a worker.”

Of course, his hot hand is the reason that Brownell is excited for him in 2026-27. He finished with three games in ACC play with 30 points or more. Two of those three ended up in wins, while the only loss was a double-overtime defeat by Virginia, one of the best programs in the conference last season.

Similar to how Girard played, opposing teams will have to defend him, frankly, anywhere in the half-court.

“It’s when you cross halfcourt is when they think they’re ready to shoot, but that’s what you need,” Brownell said. “You need guys that have that kind of belief, and Cole has that.”

Clemson needed that last season, when troubles shooting caused the Tigers to lose games by themselves. When names like RJ Godfrey and Nick Davidson would bring the ball inside, the kick-out threes weren’t always reliable. It ended up with the program shooting 34.1% from deep.

Many of those knockdown shooters weren’t consistent starters, though. Brownell now has that in a guy like Certa, and he’s done it before at the ACC level.

“I really like what he brings from an experience standpoint, a confidence standpoint,” he said. “He’s a guy that wants to take big shots, and you can sense it when you’re around him, and his work ethic has been great.”

That’s why Clemson could be playing with more power on the perimeter next season, which ended up being a major factor in its Elite Eight run in 2023-24. Girard was the firepower in that three-point offense, and Certa could be the next player who could be beneficial in that aspect of the game for the Tigers.

It’s creating a lot of excitement for the program that is currently in the heart of its offseason.

“That’s one of the things we liked about him, is you watch him play and he’s not gun-shy,” Brownell said. “And, I think our team will need that. That’d be good.”