Former Clemson Guard Dillon Hunter to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

As we reported earlier on Clemson Tigers on SI, there has recently been a jaw-dropping court ruling that has left some programs optimistic and others with disparity.

On Friday, it was announced that Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado issued a preliminary injunction, mandating that the NCAA grant eligibility to all athletes from the high school graduating class of 2022 who exhausted their four years of eligibility this past spring.

With this news coming so late in the offseason, plenty of programs are already going after experienced talent with the money they still have remaining. But, others — like Clemson — appear not to be taking the same route.

A sizable transfer haul, returning talent, overall financials and the unexpectedness of the situation have led multiple former Tigers to depart the program, with the first being R.J. Godfrey and the second now being Dillon Hunter, who recently entered the transfer portal, per On3's Joe Tipton.

NEWS: Clemson guard Dillon Hunter plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3.



The 6-3 senior averaged 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this past season. https://t.co/JjU5UOSrZr https://t.co/J3jvrHMbyu pic.twitter.com/hcHzomrQnb — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 1, 2026

It was recently reported that Godfrey will be taking his talents to Arizona, and while the decision isn't officially confirmed, it doesn't come as a surprise, given that he was already among many fighting the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility.

However, Hunter's case is more interesting.

Around two weeks ago, we reported that he'd be heading to Germany to start his professional career with Eisbären Bremerhaven of the ProA League. There's been no clarification on the circumstances surrounding his contract signed with the team, but at this point, it's clear that the chapter looks to be all but closed heading forward.

Like Godfrey, the 6-foot-3 guard was one of the team's primary leaders and delivered his best campaign yet with the Tigers during the 2025-26 season, starting all 35 games while averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal per contest.

Across his first two years, he primarily served as a backup behind his brother, Chase, and others in the backcourt. As a junior in 2024, though, Hunter became one of the most serviceable players off the bench for a team that arguably had the best regular season in program history, finishing 27-7.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, head coach Brad Brownell has plenty of room to work with in the backcourt, as he acquired Notre Dame transfer Cole Certa, TCU transfer Liutauras Lelevicius and true freshman Harris Reynolds over the offseason. Not to mention, he retained second-year Zac Foster and third-year Ace Buckner.