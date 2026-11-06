Why Dillon Hunter Suing NCAA is Optimistic For Clemson Basketball Return

The blurred lines of NCAA eligibility, the five-for-five year rule and everything in between has been one of the most confusing things in college athletics over the course of this decade.

However, when Clemson basketball guard Dillon Hunter sued the NCAA in a Pickens County court on Thursday, according to On3’s Larry Williams, fans should have more optimism than doubt that he will play again for the Tigers for his intended fifth season.

The back-and-forth action of Hunter losing, then gaining eligibility, then losing it again throughout the last four months has kept everybody’s heads on a swivel, but here’s where we are at this point. On Tuesday, Hunter and 19 others plaintiffs in a McLennan County court in Texas were dismissed from the Wheeler v. NCAA case. The main reason was because the case had a “lack of personal jurisdiction.”

To dum it down: there wasn’t enough to overturn the previous ruling that had these players without that extra fifth-year of eligibility.

Now, Hunter is in a Pickens County court, having more of a local ruling. Based off of history, both in other sports and another recent ruling in college basketball, there’s a better chance to have it overturned.

Clemson had this back in June with wide receiver Tristan Smith, which issued him a temporary injunction that eventually allowed him to play for a fifth season in 2026. Smith used a South Carolina court to get that extra year after struggles of waiting.

On Thursday, another player got a fifth-year on the hardwood, Saint Louis center Robbie Avila. Similarly, he used a St. Louis judge to grant him the temporary injunction, being able to play effective immediately.

It’s also not like the NCAA requires teams to have specific rosters by a given deadline, making the timeline for Hunter’s return flexible without any consequence. The Atlanta native is not on Clemson basketball’s roster page, but he’s been practicing with the team since he announced his return at the end of August. During the Tigers’ exhibition games and their opener against Stetson on Monday, Hunter was on the bench every time.

Clemson could really use his presence, too. The Tigers are without star guard Zac Foster for the entire season after tearing the same ACL that had him out for a majority of his freshman season a year ago. Center Carter Welling is out until at least the new year, making head coach Brad Brownell needing a backcourt and veteran player to help Clemson in this non-conference slate that features plenty of good opponents.

Being more of a facilitator than a flashy point-scoring guard, Hunter averaged 7.5 points, 3.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in his senior season that saw Clemson make the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. If the cards are played in his favor, there could be a chance for him to make four straight for the Tigers this March.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Hunter’s situation throughout the rest of the process.