2027 NFL Draft: Don’t Mess With Ashton Hampton, Clemson’s Unforgiving Shutdown Corner

It’s not uncommon for college football players to be fueled by the lack of recruiting interest they saw coming out of high school. Playing with a chip on your shoulder is easy when you’re being told you’re not a five-star recruit.

However, you need another source of motivation when the recognition starts pouring in, and the doubters turn into believers.

Clemson star cornerback Ashton Hampton is still feeding from the doubt he saw as a three-star high school player. His feisty demeanor on the field makes it clear that schools on his wish list ignored him. Those programs are now on his other list, the one that Florida State likely wishes it wasn’t on.

Hampton grew up in Tallahassee, Fla., but his hometown school showed very little interest in him. He used that as fuel in his homecoming game last week and held Florida State’s top wide receiver, Duce Robinson, to only two catches for 31 yards in the 36–24 victory.

“I definitely took that game a little personal,” Hampton said. “Big-time win to just prove everybody wrong. All the fans in the stands and the coaches on the other sideline.”

Hampton has turned his long memory into an advantage, but he knows he’s running low on doubt. The 6'2", 205-pound cornerback has plenty of attention from NFL evaluators, and there’s a good chance he’ll hear his name called in the first round of April’s draft. Also, opposing quarterbacks keep telling Hampton how great he is by avoiding throwing his way.

It’s the ultimate sign of respect from QBs. But Hampton is ignoring all the praise because he believes in an unforgiving football universe. Hampton doesn’t fear much, but he shudders at the thought of having 74 out of 75 snaps without a reception allowed.

“That one time you do slack off, football is going to make you pay for it,” Hampton said. “There’s something in the football universe that the quarterback knows, ‘I think he’s slacking off over there.’ Then he’s going to throw it over there and test you.”

That’s how Hampton stays sharp, even when he’s being adored and ignored by quarterbacks. It takes plenty of mental strength to be locked in at all times and not give up that one costly play that everyone will remember.

“I’m not going to lie; sometimes I do get bored and frustrated,” Hampton said about quarterbacks avoiding his side of the field. “I’m a competitor. I always want the ball to come to my side, so I can make a play on it and get me an interception or pass breakup, but at the end of the day, that’s definitely a sign of respect from the other team not to throw the ball my way, so that is something I do appreciate.”

Being an ultimate competitor helped Hampton see the field with the Tigers. But developing into a versatile defender in his junior year is why Hampton is viewed as a top-20 prospect. Hampton has had success with all types of talented wide receivers this season, from the explosive 5'11", 188-pound Malachi Toney to the 6'6", 230-pound Robinson. He’s also going back and forth between lining up on the outside and in the slot.

“If you don’t have that dog mentality as a corner, then things aren’t really going to work out too well for you.” Clemson CB Ashton Hampton

“If you don’t have that dog mentality as a corner, then things aren’t really going to work out too well for you,” Hampton said.

Hampton developed a junkyard dog mentality as the top defender on his high school baseball team, coached by Florida State great and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward. Hampton was somewhat forced into prioritizing defense because a few of his Florida State University High School teammates went on to play in the NBA, including Jaylen Martin and Tre Donaldson. His other former teammate, Anthony Robinson II, is the point guard for the Seminoles.

Hampton comes from a football family, with his dad, Alonzo, being the head coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Hampton’s brother, A.J., played collegiately at Northwestern and Tulane.

The Hamptons are also a track and field family, but Ashton decided to skip that sport for basketball. His mother, Yolanda, who won a state championship in track and field, jokingly calls Ashton the slowest in the family.

“I was the only one who didn’t run track, so they usually make jokes and call me slow,” Hampton said. “But I’m definitely the fastest in the family and was blessed with height to be able to play basketball unlike the rest of them.”

Hampton said the notion that he’s slow will be put to rest when he runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in March. He’s always looking to feed off doubt.

WEEK 10 RISERS AND FALLERS

RISERS

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Hardy didn’t play much in his season debut, recording two carries for five yards in last week’s win against Arkansas. Still, it was a significant step in the right direction after a long road back from a leg injury, stemming from a gunshot wound in May. Hardy probably doesn’t have the draft at the forefront of mind, but if he decides to declare, he still has a handful of games to show he can be just as explosive as he was last year when he rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is playing his way back into the conversation as a top QB prospect. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Sellers was mentioned as a riser a few weeks back, but he deserves another mention because his ascent hasn’t stopped. He’s playing his way back into top-50 territory, especially with all the NFL-level throws he made last week against Oklahoma. He flashed his arm strength on his two downfield touchdowns, each going for at least 79 yards. He also displayed his strength and athleticism—he’s 6'3", 238 pounds— on a punishing 15-yard touchdown run . Teams are likely enamored with his physical traits.

FALLERS

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Baugh struggled in October after a blazing first month. Scouts haven’t forgotten what he did in September, but it would help his draft stock if he ended the season on a strong note. Last week, Georgia’s strong defense held Baugh in check, and he produced only 38 yards on 17 carries. He cracked 90 rushing yards only once in four October games. He went for at least 136 rushing yards in the first four games of 2026.

Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss

Alexander is another top prospect who went from having a strong September to a sluggish October. The speedy wideout hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving game since Week 4 against Florida. Along with the production decline, Alexander has had a few costly drops as well. To make matters worse, he and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss haven’t been on the same page a few times. I still believe teams view him as a top-50 prospect because of his dangerous speed, but he needs better performances to avoid being surpassed by a crowded group of wide receiver prospects.

GAMES THAT COULD IMPACT THE DRAFT

Virginia Tech at SMU, 7 p.m. ET Friday

Saturday’s college football schedule is loaded, with many enticing matchups between top prospects. However, the Friday schedule isn’t too bad from a draft perspective.

Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds is viewed as the third-best prospect at his position, behind Oregon’s Jamari Johnson and LSU’s Trey’Dez Green. He’s not physically as gifted as those two, but Reynolds is a savvy pass catcher, with 50 receptions for 493 yards and six touchdowns. For SMU, keep an eye on offensive tackle PJ Williams, who cracked my top 100 list .

Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m. ET Friday

Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon is in the midst of a breakout season, and NFL evaluators have taken notice of the 6'1", 215-pound playmaker. He has 60 catches for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns. Versatile defensive back Xavier Scott is another intriguing prospect for the Fighting Illini.

Nebraska edge rusher Williams Nwaneri has plenty of size (6'7", 270 pounds) and strength.

Alabama at LSU, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

There’s plenty to watch in this SEC rivalry game. Many of the players mentioned below made my top 100 .

LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton will likely see tough matchups from Alabama pass rushers Yhonzae Pierre and Devan Thompkins. Seaton could be the first tackle taken in the draft. Pierre hasn’t had the best season, but possesses elite athleticism and could be a Day 1 pick. Scouts are also high on Thompkins’s versatility, a defender who can play on the edge and on the inside.

The Tigers also have a solid pair of pass rushers in Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Ross. Additionally, LSU safety Ty Benefield has climbed up big boards in recent weeks.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt played much better after a disappointing first month, and it helps to have a healthy Green back on the field. It remains to be seen whether wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams and cornerback Zabien Brown will be cleared to play as they work their way back from injury.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 6:15 p.m. ET Saturday

Those locked into the draft shouldn’t sleep on this game.

Each side has a talented defensive tackle, including fast-rising Xavier Gilliam, perhaps the nation’s most disruptive interior defender this season. Kentucky’s Tavion Gadson isn’t projected to go as high as Gilliam, but he’s also having a strong 2026 season.

Gilliam and edge rusher Tyree Weathersby will face Kentucky’s stout offensive line, which includes offensive tackle Lance Heard, a top-50 prospect. Gadson will also face Tennessee’s offensive line, which features offensive tackle Jesse Perry.

As for the skill players, watch Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez and Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews.

Georgia at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

This is a prime opportunity for Chambliss to get back on track after throwing four interceptions in his past two outings. The sixth-year signal-caller can solidify himself as a first-round pick by impressing against Georgia’s stacked defense, which has several first-round prospects.

The Bulldogs are led defensively by linebacker Chris Cole, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and safety KJ Bolden. Alexander against Robinson is a must-see matchup.

Also, Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles is due for another dominant performance. He’s been somewhat quiet since the LSU showdown in September.

Miami at Notre Dame, 7:30 ET Saturday

This game has been circled for months for top quarterback prospects Darian Mensah and CJ Carr. They’ve probably been the two most consistent signal-callers, but they haven’t faced tough competition this season. That will change Saturday in South Bend.

Mensah will have to deal with cornerback Leonard Moore and pass rushers Boubacar Traore and Bryce Young. Unfortunately, we won’t get to see the highly anticipated matchup between Moore and Toney because the Miami receiver is scheduled for ankle surgery. But Mensah might secure his spot in the first round if he’s able to take advantage of Notre Dame’s secondary without Toney.

As for Carr, he will have to deal with Miami defensive tackles Justin Scott and Ahmad Moten Sr. Carr doesn’t have enticing physical attributes, but he excels at reading the defense before and after the snap.

Also, don’t sleep on the offensive linemen, with Notre Dame guard Anthonie Knapp and Miami tackle Samson Okunlola.