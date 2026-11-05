Clemson Basketball Stock Report after Stetson Win

The Clemson Tigers got off to a good start in their 2026-27 campaign on Monday night, defeating Stetson 85-72 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brad Brownell’s team raced out to a 25-point halftime lead and held on despite a spirited second-half effort by the Hatters. Brownell improved to 16-1 in season-openers as Clemson’s head coach.

To tip off the new season, here’s a stock report of players who are trending up and down.

Stock Up: Ace Buckner

The junior made his first start in a Clemson uniform in 234 days (in the ACC Tournament against Duke), but didn’t miss a beat.

Buckner poured in 20 points for the night, shooting 6-14 from the field, 3-7 from deep, and nailing all five of his free-throw attempts.

“I've always been a shooter,” he said postgame. “Last year, it was hard not starting how I wanted to, but that’s basketball. I’m just trying to stay confident in every shot.”

Brownell also tasked Buckner with assuming the role of starting point guard and facilitator, which he answered to the tune of 4 assists. He found newcomers Cole Certa and David Fuchs twice each for baskets.

20-piece in the opener for Ace 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Neoc4NrvWz — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 4, 2026

Stock Down: Dallas Thomas

Thomas flashed his two-way potential as a scorer and rangy defender in preseason, but struggled to make the same impact against Stetson.

In 16 minutes, he finished with 1 point and 1 turnover. He went 1-for-4 from the free-throw line, and missed his lone field goal attempt.

Brownell has been complimentary of Thomas’ role in the rotation, while making it clear what he needs to build on for more minutes: defense and leadership.

“You have to earn the minutes that they got,” he said after Thomas played 25 minutes against Georgia on October 23. I don’t think we went into the game expecting Dallas to play 25 minutes, because his practices have been a little up and down. He’s got to defend and rebound and sustain. Sometimes that’s where the lack of strength can get you – you wear out and physically you start getting knocked around a little bit. He and Harris (Reynolds) both have to have to work on

that. And then they both have to be a little more vocal.”

2026-27 will be an important season, as Thomas is likely to see an uptick in minutes from the 4.4 per game he averaged last season. If Clemson is to make a fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, he could be an x-factor piece off the bench.

Stock Up: Dylan Faulkner

After a promising exhibition slate where he averaged 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, Faulkner continued that momentum into his official Clemson debut. He posted an efficient double-double, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists for the night.

The Tigers’ offense ran through the Samford transfer early and often. That’s a role that the team could lean into more often, particularly with an absence of experience in the backcourt following Zac Foster’s ACL tear.

“We do a lot of things and with him through the high post,” Brownell said postgame. He’s an experienced player, one of our most experienced guys. He plays with good poise, and he’s used to having the ball in his hands. That really helps our team. He’s done that consistently – it’s what we saw when we recruited him and why he was such a priority for us.”

Double-double out of the gates for our guy Dylan Faulkner 😤 pic.twitter.com/kz1mNMp6R9 — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 4, 2026

Stock Down: Trent Steinour

Brownell wanted to deploy the sophomore center early against the Hatters, but foul trouble got in the way. Steinour checked in at the 15:28 mark of the first half, but was subbed out for Faulkner after just 34 seconds of action. He committed two quick fouls inside, jockeying for position with Stetson forward Magnus Entenmann.

There were a couple of moments where the game looked to speed up for the sophomore, or he was overzealous trying to gain position underneath. As non-conference play continues, he will certainly have more opportunities to bounce back and carve out a role in Clemson’s rotation.