Cade Klubnik's Slow Start Highlighted in CBS Sports Latest QB Rankings
The Clemson Tigers are two weeks into the 2025 season, and most would agree that what fans have witnessed on the field has been rather underwhelming.
A large reason for Clemson’s disappointing start thus far is senior quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has simply not performed to the elite level that many expected entering the season.
CBS Sports college football analyst David Cobb released his “College Football Power Rankings Heading into Week Three,” where he listed the top 50 quarterbacks in the nation right now.
Klubnik was not featured.
After taking a massive step forward last year, the senior emerged as a legitimate preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, and considering the talented weapons around him, many believed he was capable of leading this squad of Tigers to a potential national championship run.
Well, things haven’t exactly panned out the way Tiger fans had hoped and envisioned. Although Clemson’s running game hasn’t been reliable at times, and the Tigers’ top wide receiver, Antonio Williams, exiting the season opener with an injury, Klubnik hasn’t appeared as that confident veteran under center who could lead his squad to another College Football Playoff berth.
Klubnik boasts a 59.7 completion percentage after going 19-for-38 passing against LSU and 18-for-24 through the air in last weekend’s win over Troy. He posted just 196 passing yards versus the Trojans, marking the lowest number of passing yards recorded since throwing for 142 in last year’s opener against Georgia.
The senior has also scored two touchdowns this far, the same number of interceptions he’s thrown in 2025. As a team, the Tigers have found the endzone just four times in 120 minutes of game action.
Of course, an injury-plagued offense certainly does not help him, but Klubnik must improve in order to lead this team to what fans thought it could be and accomplish this season.
Despite injuries to Williams and a couple of offensive linemen ahead of their ACC opener at Georgia Tech, the Tigers will likely go as far as Klubnik will take them. He was listed as the projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft in many mocks over the offseason, but as described, he has not lived up to the expectations.
If Clemson can get healthy on the offensive side of the football and Klubnik can find his footing again, the Tigers undoubtedly still have everything in front of them. However, the first steps are for Klubnik to regain his confidence, look comfortable, and be able to deliver in crucial moments – and there’s not going to be a more important time to do that than on the road in Atlanta on Saturday.