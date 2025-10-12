Clemons Enjoys Get-Right Game in 41-10 Blowout Win Over Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Clemson Tigers (3-3, 2-2 ACC) scored on its first six drives en route to a 41-10 win over Boston College (1-5, 0-4 ACC) at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers outgained the Eagles 504-221, reaching 40 points for the first time this season and won their 13th consecutive game in the series.
With the victory, Clemson retained the O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy in its series with Boston College and is now 15-1 in those games since the trophy was created in 2008. The Boston College Gridiron Club presented the Leather Helmet Award to quarterback Cade Klubnik as the game’s most valuable player.
Klubnik finished 22-for-30 for 280 yards passing and a 38-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Wesco Jr., and also ran for 48 yards and his 15th career rushing touchdown on nine carries. Wesco was Clemson’s leading receiver, amassing 106 yards on five catches with his 38-yard touchdown reception being his longest on the night.
The Eagles entered the contest ranked 10th nationally at 313.4 passing yards per game, but Clemson largely grounded the attack, holding BC to just 136 yards through the air. The defense also added five sacks, seven tackles for loss, an interception in the end zone and a fumble recovery.
Clemson jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the opening drive of the game when the Tigers drove 42 yards, converting on third and fourth downs, ultimately capping the drive with a 46-yard field goal from Nolan Hauser. Boston College’s first possession was stifled by Clemson’s front seven, resulting in a quick three-and-out.
On Clemson’s next drive, Klubnik completed all three of his passes for 51 yards, including a 25-yard pickup by Williams and a 22-yard pass to Wesco. Adam Randall finished the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run, his fourth career rushing score and sixth straight game with a touchdown.
After Boston College responded with a field goal to cut the deficit to 10-3, Klubnik continued to roll, opening Clemson’s third drive with a 12-yard run and a 21-yard screen to Cole Turner. The offense continued to advance with a 24-yard pickup on a direct snap run by Williams. At the two-yard line, defensive tackle Peter Woods punched it in for his first career touchdown.
Boston College answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by gains of two 17-yard gains and a 16-yard gain, narrowing Clemson’s lead 17-10. Klubnik then led another scoring drive completing three passes for 44 yards and rushing for 19, including an eight-yard touchdown run, his 15th of his career, to push the Tigers ahead 24-10.
Boston College had another active drive that was ultimately shut down following a Sammy Brown sack and forced fumble, which T.J. Parker recovered.
Clemson only needed three plays to strike again with Klubnik hitting Josh Sapp for 32 yards, then finding Wesco, who made a spectacular grab in the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Tigers ahead 31-10. After a defensive stop on fourth down, Klubnik completed a pass to Tristan Smith for 11 yards, which set up Hauser to make a 50-yard field goal as time expired in the second half, extending Clemson’s lead to 34-10.
Clemson held Boston College to two-straight three-and-outs, including sacks on third down. The first saw Jahiem Lawson’s third career sack and the second ended with Woods and Will Heldt combining for a sack.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ricardo Jones caught his third career interception to cap off a red zone stand for Clemson.
The Tiger defense made another fourth down stop when Champ Thompson earned his first career sack, resulting in the offense taking over to score one final time. Keith Adams Jr. carried the ball on the offense’s final seven plays, totaling 49 yards and earning his second career touchdown on a one-yard rush up the middle with less than 30 seconds left in the game.
Clemson’s next home game at Memorial Stadium will be on Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. SMU. That contest is slated for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ACC Network. Ticket information for all of Clemson’s four remaining home games is available here.