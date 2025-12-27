Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Delivers Powerful Message About Relationship With Cade Klubnik

While Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik was unable to finish his season on a high note, head coach Dabo Swinney immediately had his back.

Klubnik took to the microphone postgame following Clemson’s loss to Penn State, and had plenty of emotions after finishing his 40th career start in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. In one of the first responses he had to the media, he stopped.

A deep breath, and then a pat on the back from Swinney, who was sitting next to him. Later on, Klubnik would dub him as the best football coach that he has ever had in his life.

Klubnik had played the game for multiple reasons, with one of them being a reason to improve his draft stock. At the beginning of the game, the Tigers were playing in 28-degree weather, which is the second coldest start to a game in program history. The Clemson quarterback was doing it to prove he could play well in the cold.

“Yeah, just wanted to go out with a win,” Klubnik said after the game. “Just didn't get it done. Just didn't get it done. But just thankful for everybody that I've been able to spend life with over the past four years.”

He could’ve watched from afar and began his life after school. However, that’s not the person that the Clemson starting quarterback is, due to his love for the school and the game of football.

Finishing with 193 yards in the loss to the Nittany Lions, the Austin, Texas, native gave it all that he had. However, it wasn’t enough.

The three-year starting quarterback finishes his Tiger tenure with plenty of accolades. He has the most completions in Clemson history, surpassing Tajh Boyd’s record of 901 competitions with 916 of his own. He’s also one of 11 ACC quarterbacks to ever throw for 10,000 yards over his career.

Not many quarterbacks have two ACC Championships, let alone two Most Valuable Player awards in those games. He also made a comeback against the Texas Longhorns in their own building last December in the College Football Playoff. While unsuccessful, it brought plenty of momentum going into the 2025 season.

He's as tough as they come. He is the same guy every day. He shows up and battles. He shows up and competes every single day. He's going to be a great pro. He's just now scratching what his true potential is going to be, and I can't wait to watch it.

That’s what Swinney wants to be remembered about Klubnik. Not only are his numbers some of the best that have ever worn the Paw, but he has a tremendous attitude about himself, something that can’t truly be taught.

“Yeah, there's things he'd love to have back,” Swinney said. “There's a lot of things I'd like to have back. That's football. But this kid, he loves Clemson. He loves his teammates. He's elected captain. . .man, I love this kid. I love his family.”

As Klubnik prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft in the new year, those qualities will remain. While the stock has dropped with the Heisman hopes, he holds some of the most important mechanics that any franchise would love to have in a quarterback.

Whether that means if a team will reach for the former five-star recruit, or if he falls to a team in a good situation, Swinney reassures that they will be satisfied with the player that will be joining their franchise. Just take it from somebody who helped coach the likes of Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

To put it simply, the Clemson head coach sees Klubnik as “built the right way”, a testament to the school that he went to, the coach that he had and the person that he is.

“Whoever gets a chance to coach him next, I don't care where he gets drafted, if he's first round, seventh round, undrafted free agent, which I doubt, this kid has got a lot more football ahead of him,” Swinney said. “Whoever gets to coach Cade Klubnik will be better because of it. He's been an incredible blessing to me in my life, and man, I'm just so thankful for him.”