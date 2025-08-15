Clemson Opens Season with 1-1 Draw at No. 18 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Clemson University women’s soccer team kicked off its 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against No. 18 Ohio State on Thursday evening at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
The Starting XI
- Midfielder Kendall Bodak (16th career start)
- Midfielder Neely Kerr (First career start)
- Midfielder Dani Davis (37th career start)
- Defender Mackenzie Duff (40th career start)
- Midfielder Renee Lyles (52nd career start)
- Midfielder Anna Castenfelt (14th career start)
- Forward Maria Manousos (First career start)
- Forward Juju Harris (First career start)
- Forward/Midfielder Carla Small (First career start)
- Defender Reese Klein (First career start)
- Goalkeeper Addy Holgorsen (Seventh career start)
How it Happened
Lyles broke the 0-0 tie after scoring in the 31st minute, netting her 18th career goal off an assist from Harris. The Tigers held the lead until the 82nd minute, when Ohio State’s Amanda Schlueter converted to equalize the score.
Holgorsen anchored the Clemson goal with six saves, including two critical stops in the second half that preserved the draw. Duff was the only Tiger outside of Holgorsen to play the full 90 minutes, while Lyles and Anna Castenfelt logged the next highest minutes, 80 and 79 minutes, respectively.
The match featured a youthful Clemson lineup, with four players making their first career starts: Kerr, Small, Klein, and Harris (who also contributed offensively with an assist). Additionally, Natalie Brooks, Jolie Jenkins and Alessandra Washington saw action in their first collegiate match.
Clemson registered 15 total shots, with three on target. Davis led the team with four attempts, followed by Bodak (three) and Lyles (two). The Tigers also earned four corner kicks and faced 19 shots from the Buckeyes.
Highlights
- Lyles’ 18th career goal.
- Holgersen’s saves in the 49’ and 80’.
Up Next
The Tigers continue their road trip with a matchup against Ohio University on Sunday, August 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Chessa Field in Athens, Ohio.
