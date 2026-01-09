Clemson Tigers Linked to Big Ten Defensive Tackle Transfer

Despite already acquiring two transfer defensive tackles in Oklahoma's Markus Strong and West Georgia's Kourtney Kelly , the Clemson Tigers' activity in the transfer portal continues to expand along the defensive front, with recent interest in an Ohio State transfer.

On Thursday afternoon, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer reported that Buckeyes defensive tackle Maxwell Roy has scheduled a visit with UCLA for Friday, January 9. However, he has also heard from Clemson. Roy has all four years of eligibility remaining.

He's also heard from Oklahoma, Clemson and Pittsburgh among others.

At this point in the cycle, the Tigers have talked to nearly 10 defensive tackles. They're now just looking for one or two more depth pieces that can bring an immediate impact to defensive coordinator Tom Allen's rotations on the interior.

The true freshman is rated a three-star transfer prospect and ranks as the No. 789 overall player and the No. 85 defensive lineman, according to On3 rankings .

Who is Maxwell Roy?

Coming out of the 2025 class, the Pennsylvania native was one of the most coveted recruits in the state after finishing his high school career at St. Joseph's Prep — the same program former All-American Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. played for.

Roy finished his high school tenure as a four-star prospect and earned rankings of the No. 357 overall player, the No. 36 defensive lineman and the No. 10 player in his state, according to 247Sports Composite .

Additionally, Roy was one of Pennsylvania’s top 285-pound wrestlers, finishing his career as the school’s all-time wins leader and earning a No. 2 ranking in his weight class within the AAA division.

With nearly 20 offers on the table for the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle, Roy took official visits to Rutgers , Michigan and Ohio State, before ultimately picking the Buckeyes. His high school teammate, Isaiah West , also joined him in the decision.

As a true freshman this past season, Roy sat in an experienced and crowded defensive tackle room, finishing with zero snaps in total. While he never publicly discussed his reasoning for entering the transfer portal, it undoubtedly played a significant role in his recent decision to do so.

Nevertheless, the talent is still there, as noted by 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks, who praised Roy extensively in his 2024 high school scouting report.

"Good-sized, broad-shouldered down defensive lineman…Put together like an athletic interior O-lineman playing with the athleticism of a difference-making interior defensive presence," Brooks wrote. "Can improve snap anticipation and get-off consistency."

"Shows good movement ability thanks to loose hips and lower-half agility. Flashes some punch power at the point of attack and often wins with functional strength. Owns knock-back power capable of knocking blockers on their heels immediately."

"Projects as a high-major interior stalwart who's staunch vs. the run and possesses the speed-to-power explosion to periodically affect the passing game. Could become a multi-year starter with legitimate NFL Draft potential."