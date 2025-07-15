Clemson Tigers Come Up Short, Miss on 5-Star Linebacker
We’ve been waiting for the first five-star prospect to join the Clemson Tigers in the class of 2026, but head coach Dabo Swinney and the program will miss out on another chance to do so.
Linebacker Tyler Atkinson has committed to the Texas Longhorns, choosing the program over Clemson, Georgia, and Oregon. Atkinson committed on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers missed out on a big chance to strengthen the squad’s linebacker room, with Atkinson being the No. 1 linebacker from the 2026 cycle. Ranked as the No. 1 player from the state of Georgia, as well as being the No. 9-ranked player from the class, according to 247Sports Composite, the linebacker was at the top of Clemson’s coveted list of the biggest uncommitted targets in the class.
The Longhorns were a late riser throughout the recruitment process, gaining momentum throughout the summer. Crystal ball predictions began to come in on Monday night, with three predictions seeing Atkinson go to Texas. This information was telling, as his team made an effort to limit the information that the media knew about his decision.
While the Loganville, Ga., native had an “incredible” official visit to Clemson, strong influences forced him in other directions. Georgia was also close to the linebacker, being a strong contender to nab top recruits from its own state.
Clemson would have jumped into the Top 10 of the 2026 recruitment rankings from 247Sports with the commitment. Now, the school will remain in 11th, staying on the outside looking in of the top programs in the recruitment race.
Atkinson had nice words to say about all the schools that were in his final choice.
“It’s been a blessing for them to be important to me,” Atkinson said on the broadcast. “I love each one of the coaches. I’m very thankful for them to be a part of my journey.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound standout had a strong junior campaign at Grayson High School to generate more buzz, totaling 166 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. He will look to build his skillset with a senior campaign ahead of his collegiate career in Austin.
Options are running out for additional commitments for Swinney, who currently has 21 commitments in the class. However, they’re yet to pick up a linebacker in the class, going all in on Atkinson throughout this past year.