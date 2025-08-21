Clemson Tigers Release Non-Conference Men's Basketball Schedule
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers’ men’s basketball announced its non-league schedule for the 2025-26 season, highlighted by seven home games.
Combined with its seven home contests, Clemson will also participate in the 2025 Greenville Winter Invitational against Cincinnati. The game will be played at Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Dec. 21 and marks the second time the Tigers will play in the event. Clemson defeated Richmond 85-57 in 2022. Tickets to the event are forthcoming.
The Tigers will host South Carolina in the annual Palmetto Series on Dec. 16. Clemson will also host New Hampshire, Gardner-Webb, Morehead State, North Alabama, Alabama A&M, and Mercer.
Clemson Tigers On SI | Facebook | X
Clemson will travel for a road contest at Georgetown on Nov. 15, which serves as the start of a home-and-home series with the Hoyas. The return date to Clemson will occur in 2026-27.
Clemson has previously released games for the ACC/SEC Challenge against Alabama, the Jimmy V Classic against BYU, and the Charleston Classic. You can visit ClemsonTigers.com for more information.
For an up-to-date schedule, click HERE.
2025-26 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule
(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)
Oct. 17 Presbyterian (Exhibition) TBD
Nov. 3 New Hampshire TBD
Nov. 7 Gardner-Webb TBD
Nov. 11 Morehead State TBD
Nov. 15 Georgetown TBD
Nov. 17 North Alabama TBD
Nov. 21 West Virginia* 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 Georgia/Xavier* TBD
Nov. 28 Alabama A&M TBD
Dec. 3 Alabama** TBD
Dec. 9 BYU*** 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 13 Mercer TBD
Dec. 16 South Carolina TBD
Dec. 21 Cincinnati**** TBD
* Charleston Classic – Charleston, S.C.
** 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
*** Jimmy V Classic – New York, N.Y.
**** Greenville Winter Invitational – Greenville, S.C.
The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2025-26 season below:
2025-26 Clemson’s ACC Opponents
Rival (Home and Away): Georgia Tech
Repeats (Home and Away): Pittsburgh
Home Only: SMU, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Boston College
Away Only: California, Stanford, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse
No Play: Virginia
Clemson Basketball season ticket renewal applications are now available through the athletic ticket office, with seats for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season as low as $225. The deadline for renewals is Aug. 26.