ESPN Reveals Potential Sleeper for Clemson Tigers
ESPN released a list of sleeper players on the top 25 teams for the 2025 college football season earlier today. According to the World Wide Leader, the sleeper to watch for the Clemson Tigers is wide receiver Tyler Brown, a redshirt sophomore.
Brown certainly has the credentials to be a potential sleeper. The wideout is a former three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, the No. 106 receiver and No. 10 player in South Carolina. Additionally, Brown was named a 2023 Freshman All-American by ESPN.
So, why would a player of Brown’s caliber be a sleeper and not a headliner for a Clemson offense that is led by potential No. 1 overall pick Cade Klubnik? Well, simply, the issue for Brown is the skill of his teammates.
Both Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore enjoyed stellar freshman seasons, with Wesco racking up 708 yards and 5 touchdowns and Moore amassing 651 yards and 5 touchdowns. Wesco was named to ESPN’s 2024 Freshman All-American Team.
In addition to the two freshman phenoms, the Clemson receiver room is headlined by junior Antonio Williams, a 2024 First-Team All-ACC receiver. Williams reeled in 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, all career highs. However, with the nature of college football in 2025, modern offenses need more than just three receivers to produce at a high level.
The main question for Brown entering 2025 is his health. Brown sustained an ankle injury against Appalachian State early in the 2024 season, which sidelined him for the rest of the season, forcing Clemson to use his redshirt.
Should Brown return at the same level of play he was at in 2023, the Clemson offense will have four quality receiving options for Klubnik and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Add the receiving quartet to a running back duo of freshman Gideon Davidson and converted wideout Adam Randall, and the Tigers have the potential to be one of the nation’s most prolific attacks.
Furthermore, if Brown enters the game primarily as a third or fourth option on a play, he should receive much more favorable matchups than the other wideouts on the field. And, according to Adelson, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is optimistic about Brown’s chances entering the season.
“Coach Dabo Swinney spoke highly about Brown during spring practice and is expecting him to have a big role in the offense,” Andrea Adelson wrote on ESPN.
So, if Brown is able to capitalize on that role in the offense, Clemson could find itself with four incredibly dangerous and fairly experienced receiving threats, something that is both coveted and hard to come by in modern college football.