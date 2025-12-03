The Clemson Tigers may not have landed the top-ranked class in the ACC, but there are still plenty of impact players that head coach Dabo Swinney has brought aboard to Tigertown. Clemson’s class ranks No. 19 nationally and No. 4 in the conference.

Let’s take a peek at which members of the 2026 high school recruiting class could provide a quick spark to Clemson in the near future.

To stay updated with Clemson Football and the incoming 2026 class, here's a look at Clemson on SI's Early Signing Day Tracker.

Naeem Burroughs (WR | Jacksonville, FL)

247Sports: Four-star, No. 12 WR

Rivals: Four-star, No. 6 WR

ESPN: Four-star, No. 12 WR

Outlook:

With the Clemson wide receiver corps in a relative state of flux, Burroughs could make an impact as soon as his freshman season. Returners in the receiver room include stud rising juniors Bryant Wesco Jr., T.J. Moore, and Tyler Brown. With Swinney unsure if lanky wideout Tristan Smith will be eligible for another season, Burroughs’s presence could be utilized more than that of the average newcomer. A smaller, shiftier playmaker, he could see a timeshare out of the slot in Garrett Riley’s offense.

Chancellor Barclay (IOL | Orlando, FL)

247Sports: Four-star, No. 7 IOL

Rivals: Four-star, No. 24 IOL

ESPN: Four-star, No. 11 IOL

Outlook:

Barclay profiles as a mobile and versatile interior lineman who played both center and guard during the past high school football season at The First Academy in Orlando. After watching Swinney and offensive line coach Matt Luke rotate between several line groupings this past season, it’s easy to see a world where Barclay sees the field early for Clemson in 2026.

Grant Wise (IOL | Milton, FL)

247Sports: Four-star, No. 14 IOL

Rivals: Four-star, No. 23 IOL

ESPN: Four-star, No. 12 IOL

Outlook:

Similar to Barclay, Wise is a consensus four-star prospect who Clemson may be able to include in the rotation immediately. The Pace High School product received offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and other schools after making 45 consecutive varsity starts. When watching film, his ability to climb into the second level in run blocking pops out immediately.

Kentavion Anderson (S | Roebuck, SC)

247Sports: Four-star, No. 14 S

Rivals: Four-star, No. 5 S

ESPN: Four-star, No. 9 S

Outlook:

Anderson committed to Clemson back on May 15 before taking a pair of visits to Tigertown. He’s an athletic player whose closing speed when chasing down ball carriers close to the line of scrimmage is key. While that speed could prove valuable for such a young piece in Tom Allen’s defense, it could also lead to the true freshman overrunning and being caught out of position. It should be interesting to see how Swinney, Allen, and the Tigers utilize such an athletic chess piece, potentially using him as the "Tiger" in Allen's defense.