How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – One of the nation's longest-tenured rivalries is back this weekend, this time kicking off in the capital of the Palmetto State, Columbia, South Carolina.
Last year, the Clemson Tigers fell just short of a win, losing 17-14 to South Carolina on a last-second rushing touchdown by star quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
Though this year's matchup is at Williams-Brice Stadium, home-field advantage hasn't meant much in recent Palmetto Bowls. The last home win in the series came in 2018, when Clemson rolled Carolina, 56-35, during its national title run. Since then, Clemson has won in Columbia in 2019, 2021 and 2023, while South Carolina's only victories came in Clemson in 2022 and 2024 — with no game played in 2020 due to the pandemic. And for context, the Gamecocks haven't won at home since 2013.
Entering the contest, Clemson is 6-5 and riding a three-game winning streak, having won against Louisville, Florida State, and Furman.
Offensively, starting quarterback Cade Klubnik has played excellently in the latter half of the season, accounting for 1,271 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in his past five games.
With star receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. suffering a season-ending injury against SMU in Week 8, the depth in the receiving room has emerged, allowing the team to withstand injuries on the field.
Senior wideout Antonio Williams has seen his draft stock alter throughout the season due to injuries. Still, his talent is evident, and he could be playing his way back into first-round talks. In his past four contests, the versatile receiver has totaled 25 receptions for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He has also recorded seven carries for 40 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore TJ Moore has also been very productive for Clemson, catching 19 balls for 370 yards and three touchdowns since Wesco's absence.
On the ground, senior Adam Randall has been having a stellar first season at running back, accounting for 924 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage through 11 games. True freshman Gideon Davidson has also emerged, earning more consistent snap counts in recent weeks. Since Week 10, the elusive back has logged 64% of his total snaps on the season (94/148). In the four-game span, Davidson has put up 248 all-purpose yards on 41 total touches.
On the other hand, the Tiger rushing defense has been a rock against the run — ranking among the best in the country — which will come in handy considering Sellers ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns against the Clemson defense last year. Additionally, the Tigers are exceptional on third downs, allowing only 30.7% of conversions. However, when this defense fails to take the ball away, the team doesn't come out on top. Suppose Clemson can win the turnover battle and continue stopping the run. In that case, I don't see a way they lose unless Gamecock wideout Nyck Harbor torches the mediocre secondary for a couple of touchdowns.
Similar to Clemson, the Gamecocks have had a down season, sitting at a measly 4-7 record with no bowl eligibility ahead of the Palmetto Bowl.
Sellers' numbers are down across the board from 2024, completing just under 62% of his passes for 2,056 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's taken a step back on the ground as well, carrying the ball 137 times for only 268 yards and five touchdowns. While this may have been due to the now-fired South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Shula, it's still something to keep in the back of your head.
In the pass-catching game, 6-foot-5 speedster Nyck Harbor has led the pack, totaling 24 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdowns. Right behind him comes redshirt sophomore Vandrevius Jacobs, who's caught 25 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, running backs Rahsul Faison and Matt Fuller have combined for 693 yards and five touchdowns on 162 carries.
Defensively, in the secondary, DQ Smith and Jalon Kilgore are the tone-setters, each sitting near the top of the team in tackles while providing stability on the back end. Kilgore, in particular, has been their most active coverage defender, racking up eight pass breakups and one interception. At linebacker, Justin Okoronkwo and Fred Johnson give the Gamecocks a reliable interior duo, combining for more than 110 tackles and offering versatility in both run support and underneath coverage.
The real pressure threat comes off the edge, where Bryan Thomas Jr. leads the team with seven sacks and brings the kind of burst that can change a drive in one snap. He's complemented by former Freshman All-American Dylan Stewart, who's added 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, giving South Carolina two legitimate disruptors up front.
Considering the ACC only does mandatory injury reports for conference games, we don't know the exact specifics of injuries or the progress players have made. But there were some season-ending injuries last week against Furman.
Starting tight end Olsen-Patt Henry suffered a patellar tendon injury early in the game, which will require surgery, so redshirt freshman Christian Bentancur and redshirt junior Josh Sapp have been listed as co-starters for the Palmetto Bowl.
Defensively, edge rusher Jahiem Lawson suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out for the year. Fifth-year Cade Denhoff and redshirt freshman Darien Mayo will step up in his place as backups for T.J. Parker and Will Heldt.
Additionally, rotational defensive tackle Stephiylan Green suffered an undisclosed injury ahead of the Louisville contest in Week 12, forcing him to watch from the sideline. He was listed as active against Furman last weekend, but didn't take the field. Ahead of this week's contest, Coach Swinney said he's getting "better and better every day."
Now here's everything you need to know for the season finale matchup against South Carolina, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: What You Need to Know
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC.
When: Saturday, Nov. 29, Noon EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- 9 a.m.: Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Upcountry Fiber
- 12 p.m.: Kickoff on SECN and ESPN App (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang)
Watch: SEC Network
- Play-by-Play: Taylor Zarzour
- Analyst: Matt Stinchcomb
- Reporter: Alyssa Lang
Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app
Weather: It’s expected to be partly cloudy during the day. It’s estimated to be around 50 degrees fahrenheit during the day with winds east at 5-10 mph, according to the 10-day weather forecast.
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: South Carolina is considered a 2.5-point favorite over Clemson, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 46.5 points.
Series History: Clemson leads the series, 73-44-4, over South Carolina. The Tigers are on a one-game losing streak against the Gamecocks, losing the 2024 Palmetto Bowl in heartbreaking fashion, 17-14, in Death Valley.