2019 Recap: Clemson Rolls Past Charlotte

Christopher Hall

The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. We continue with Clemson's non-conference tilt with Charlotte.

Clemson entered the game as the No. 1 team in the country after opening the year with wins over Georgia Tech, No. 12 Texas A&M and Syracuse. The Tigers took complete control of the game in its early stages en route to the blowout win.

It was a good night for film review as the Tigers were able to field a school-record 111 players on the night after jumping ahead 24-0 after the opening quarter of play.

Brent Venables' defense was stout, allowing just 216 yards of total offense for the 49ers including just 63 yards through the air. The Tigers also held Charlotte to just 4-of-13 efficiency on third down.

Clemson improved to 4-0 on the young season before beginning a stretch of four consecutive ACC games.

Here’s how it happened:

It was over when…

Travis Etienne's 2-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter gave Clemson a commanding 31-0 lead.

Play of the game

Just over three minutes following Clemson’s first drive which resulted in Tee Higgins’ 58-yard touchdown, K’Von Wallace put the Tigers back on the board snagging away Chris Reynolds' pass for a 66-yard pick-six.

Player of the game

Trevor Lawrence didn’t have to throw the ball much, but he was highly effective in his abbreviated action finishing the day 7-of-9 passing for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

During halftime of the game, Disney filmed a scene from the movie "Safety" which tells the story of former Clemson player Ray Ray McElrathbey, who had custody of his brother while attending Clemson.

Freshman Impact

Joseph Ngata’s 37-yard touchdown pass from Chase Brice in the third quarter pushed Clemson ahead of Charlotte, 45-3. The freshman was the leading receiver for the Tigers with 62 yards on three catches in the primetime tilt against Charlotte.

Stat of the game: 64 yards

Early in the third quarter, Will Spiers delivered one of the better field-flipping punts of season. His 64-yard pooch from Clemson's 35-yard line pinned the 49ers at the 1-yard line.

He said it...

“We want to beat the opponent but we don’t want to embarrass anyone. That’s not the objective. We just want to win the game and win with class,” — Swinney on pulling the starters early.

