Clemson's Coaching Staff Retention Truly Something to Behold

Among the many things Dabo Swinney has accomplished over the last decade at Clemson includes staff retention.

While every program endures its share of turnover—be it terminations, resignations or retirements— Clemson has been able to keep its staff intact and maintained retention especially well with the offensive and defensive coordinator positions.

Since his first full season in 2009, Swinney has enjoyed his share of success when it comes to keeping his coordinators happy and satisfied while in Tigertown. Offensively, he’s only lost Billy Napier (2009-2010), Chad Morris (2011-2014) and Jeff Scott (2015-2019). On the defensive side of the ball, Swinney has worked with Kevin Steele (2009-2011) and Brent Venables (2012-present).

There’s truly something special about Clemson. Swinney has built a staff of championship level coaches and former Clemson players that genuinely care about Tiger football and are committed to upholding the standard that’s been set.

Swinney realizes he’s been blessed in that regard but doesn’t buy into the notion that there’s been no turnover through his 11 years as head coach.

“People say that, but I've had a lot of turnover over the years. We've had a lot of peripheral staff turnover. I've had three different offensive coordinators in my 11 years and I've had just two different defensive coordinators,” he said. “Brent has been with me eight years now, and it's been awesome. I think I'm on my fifth defensive line guy. I've had a couple different DB coaches. We've had some change,” he added.

While he’s seen more movement with his position coaches and other assistants, Swinney is usually one step ahead and always has a plan for a coaching staff departure.

Most recently that plan was a bit more transparent giving Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott Co-Offensive Coordinator duties. With Scott’s departure, Elliot’s transition as the lone play caller should, in theory, go much smoother. While it’s uncertain how much longer before he spreads his wings, Elliott has made it clear he’s in no rush.

"Something we talk about all the time is just bloom where you're planted," Elliott said. "There will come a time where I'll be uprooted and have to move on, but I'm not looking for that. It's going to have to be something that is led by the spirit, the right opportunity. Right now focusing on being the best version of myself where I am, and that has helped this program."]

Swinney knows that his coaches won't be around forever and it is his job to find suitable replacements to keep the winning culture alive.

“I think the biggest thing is when we've had change, it's getting the right people in place, and more important than anything is just the culture, just sustaining the culture and starting over every year, holding everyone accountable,” Swinney said.

While great coaches are the foundation of a successful program, they are just one piece to the puzzle. Without talented athletes for the staff to coach and develop, their coaching skills can’t be fully utilized.

“Us coaches, we get way too much credit. You've got to have players,” Swinney said. “The other thing I would say is just the evaluation and the development of our players over the last decade. We've had one No. 1 recruiting class in 11 years, and I think my highest might have been like seventh or something prior to that. So we pretty much have been in the top 15, but we've developed our guys,” he said.

“Whether it be a Grady Jarrett who was a two-star recruit who's now one of the highest paid D-tackles in the league, Hunter Renfrow who was a walk on had a pretty good year for the Raiders last season, Adam Humphries who had one scholarship offer who makes $9 million a year now, Tyler Shatley who's been with the Jaguars for six years, offensive lineman, that was a linebacker/fullback in high school. I just think we've done a nice job,” Swinney said.

Every team wants the four and five star rated players but making the most out of the two and three star workhorses is an underrated aspect of coaching. You win games with the top players but championships are won when those players that often stand in the shadows.

“We've had guys like Sammy Watkins, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence who were great players. Travis Etienne wasn't a highly recruited guy, three-star guy. So we've evaluated, identified and developed a lot of good players and we've done it our way,” the 11-year Clemson head coach said.

Everyone might not agree with the “Dabo Way” of doing things but that doesn’t bother Swinney nor does he plan on changing his means of operations. And frankly, he shouldn’t. The results speak for themselves.

“We've done it simply through the draft, if you will, because we don't go out and sign grad transfers out of the portal. I don't sign junior college players. I've tried to bring freshmen in. That's how we try to do it so when team has something to prove your philosophy you've got to be right,” he said.