2019 Recap: Etienne Becomes Career Leader Against Terriers

Travis Boland

The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. We continue with a look at the Tigers' victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Clemson celebrated Military Appreciation Day against FBS Wofford. The Tigers were coming off a 59-7 victory over Boston College where the offense totaled 674 yards.

After dropping its first two games, Wofford entered the contest on a five-game winning streak. 

Here’s how it happened:

It was over when …

The Tigers were able to make it down the hill. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers on a five-play 75 yard drive that took two minutes. Lawrence capped the drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers. Clemson would build a 42-0 halftime lead.

Play of the game

With 10:32 left in the second quarter, Travis Etienne rushed for a 23-yard gain. The run would put Etienne over the 200 yard mark making him the first Clemson rusher to have three 200 yard rushing games in his career.

Player of the game

Etienne finished the game with with 212 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. The two scores gave him 48 for his career, passing James Davis as the career rushing touchdown leader.

What was that?

After the loss to the Tigers, Wofford would win its last three games to clinch the Southern Conference championship and earn a spot in the FBS Division I playoffs. 

Freshman impact

Linebacker Jake Venables led the Clemson defense with eight total tackles (along with K'Von Wallace) and added 3.5 tackles for loss. 

Stat of the game: 702 and 34

The 702 yards of total offense was a season-high for the Tigers. The win was also improved Clemson's record to 34-0 all-time in games against FBS opponents.

He said it ...

"For an offense that has so-called “struggled” this year, it’s pretty dadgum amazing what this group has done." - Dabo Swinney following the Tigers 59-14 victory over Wofford. 

