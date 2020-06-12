AllClemson
2022 Offensive Tackle Sadler Honored to Receive Clemson Offer

Christopher Hall

The 2020 summer recruiting trail looks a little different these days as coaches are relying more on technology as well as old school communication with prospective athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Greenville High School (S.C.) 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler is continuing to pile up the offers, including one from the Tigers earlier this week. 

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound trench man has secured several notable offers over the past few weeks, including ACC foes Pittsburgh (May 23) and Virginia (May 28) before Clemson's Robbie Caldwell extended an offer on June 1. 

Sadler has since added offers from Georgia and LSU (June 2) and Arizona State (June 5). 

Sadler has several other options on the table heading into this junior campaign with offers from Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others. 

The upstate recruit said with it being so early in the recruiting process, every school is standing out so far and he expressed his gratitude for the willingness to invest in him. He joins four-star safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. of Florida as a recent addition to the Tigers' 2022 offer list. 

"I was very honored to have received the offer, especially me being the first offensive lineman in my class to get one," Sadler said of the Clemson bid. "I have a lot of respect for the program. Coach (Dabo) Swinney is doing a great job there and it really shows through on the field." 

In the 2019 season, the offensive tackle helped the Red Raiders to a 10-3 overall mark a third-round appearance in SCHSL 5A State Playoffs. He is currently unranked by 247 Sports Composite but that isn't an area of concern for Sadler. 

Sadler described himself as an aggressive player who is physical and prides himself on finishing blocks in a recent interview with Sun Devil Source. Off the field, he said he's not one to chase the big facilities or cool uniforms but is more focused on people and relationships. 

"I’m looking for quality people in a quality program because you can’t just show up on Saturday night and show out," Sadler said. "You have to spend 3-4 years there so relationships and character matter more than anything." 

Sadler is looking forward to working with Coach Amos Lamb — who handles most of the recruiting at Greenville — to schedule campus visits. He hopes to announce his commitment before his senior season.

