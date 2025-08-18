3 Breakout Players for the Clemson Tigers
This weekend marked the conclusion of the Clemson Tigers fall camp as the team is now under two weeks until its Week 1 matchup against LSU.
While this is a team loaded with returning talent, there will be some new faces having breakout seasons. Here are three players who could make that leap into being a valuable player for the team:
Christian Bentancur - Tight End
While Olsen Patt-Henry has been slated to be the starting tight end of the group, Bentancur has received high praise from many different coaches and players, including Swinney.
The redshirt freshman saw the field in six games in 2024 and caught a 7-yard pass as his only statistic. However, with an opening year to continue to gain strength and understand the playbook, Bentancur could break through as a productive tight end.
Swinney has a plan for the Lakemoor, Illinois, native, raving about his all-around attributes.
“He’s a stud,” Swinney said. “He’s tough, great route-runner, really good ball skills, gym rat, studies the game, I mean he’s just a really good player. He’s going to be a great player for us.”
Don’t be surprised if you see the promising tight end make plays within two tight end sets, especially down the stretch of the season.
Branden Strozier - Cornerback
Strozier hasn’t seen the field a lot in his two seasons with the team, but that could potentially change following a strong fall camp over the last several weeks.
The redshirt sophomore has caught eyes at the cornerback position, along with redshirt Corian Gipson from the live scrimmages throughout the last two weeks.
Swinney has seen the adversity that Strozier has had over the last two years, and is beginning to see the promise that he had coming out of Saint Francis High School in Milton, Georgia.
“Strozier has taken a huge jump,” Swinney said. “I mean a huge jump, like he was hanging off a cliff and we are throwing a lifeline down and he’s just hanging. And now, he's back on top of the land and halfway back to town. He’s back in a really good spot. I’m proud of him.”
He only saw appearances in 10 contests, totaling five solo tackles across the limited snaps. However, that number could get higher if he continues to show his talent throughout the 2025 season.
Vic Burley - Defensive Tackle
It will be tough to play on a line that has starters like DeMonte Capehart and Peter Woods, but if anybody could do it, it’s Burley, according to Swinney. Lucky for Burley, the defensive line is the heaviest-rotated position in football.
It’s came from this past offseason, where the Clemson head coach has seen the investment that the redshirt sophomore has taken into his body. Throughout the spring and summer, Swinney believes he has “earned the right” to see the field.
“I’ve seen a reflection of his best offseason,” Swinney said. “Steady, very consistent, he’s playing physical, I mean he just looks like he’s gotten serious about being a great football player. He’s more confident, his body language, his demeanor, everything is different about Burley.”
The five-star recruit suffered several knee injuries in 2023, activating the redshirt. However, while only totaling nine total tackles in 92 defensive snaps, Swinney and the team has seen the jump, and it’s only a matter of when until he creates a play to change a game.
“He’s had a good camp,” Swinney said. “He’s earned the right to play. Last year, we wouldn’t put him in there but he’s earned the right to go play at this point, we got two weeks to go, but I’m proud of Burley.”