3 Clemson Tigers Who Need to Have Big Summers: Receivers

Now that spring practice is over, the staff of AllClemson.com looks at the players who need to have big summers for the Clemson Tigers, including receivers Ajou Ajou and Frank Ladson Jr.

The Clemson Tigers have entered the "Transformation Phase" of their year. It's a time when they'll prepare their bodies and minds for the grueling season, as well as a tough fall camp.

Today we look at three receivers who need to have a transformational summer:

1. Ajou Ajou: The star of the spring game seems to be trending in the right direction. There's a good chance Ajou makes some sort of impact in 2021 as his instincts have greatly improved and he's more than just a straight-line wideout. But the knock on him from the coaches has been putting it all together. That means taking care of his body, working hard in the classroom and preparing the Clemson way.

Those are all off-the-field issues, and the Tigers are off the field until Sept. 4. This offseason is his chance to prove to the people who determine playing time that he's matured in all areas and is ready for the big time.

2. Frank Ladson Jr.: There wasn't much written about this former starter during the spring because he spent a lot of time watching from the sidelines. Ladson has struggled with injuries since he arrived on campus in 2019, and he had a procedure done late in the spring. But he's expected to be full-go for summer workouts, and he needs this time to heal his body.

More importantly, Ladson has to make up for the time missed with new starting QB D.J. Uiagalelei. He has a chance to be a starter in 2021 opposite Joseph Ngata, but there will be competition in a loaded, talented receiver room, even for a receiver entering his third year with the program.

3. Troy Stellato: The true freshman hasn't gotten to campus yet, but when he does arrive, Stellato will be far behind fellow newcomers Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins. They used the spring to prove to coaches they give the Tigers added depth and are able to play this fall. Stellato, who is likely going to be a slot receiver, won't have a clear-cut role in 2021. He's already behind Justyn Ross, E.J. Williams and Brannon Spector, but the freshman can begin figuring out what it takes to play receiver at Clemson.

Building chemistry with his QBs and going up against talented defensive backs will allow him to know how far he has to go to do what the "Collins Towers" have done. Plus, Stellato was listed as 6-foot, 175 pounds as a recruit, so he'll need time in a collegiate weight room.

