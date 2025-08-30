3 Games That Will Define Clemson's 2025 Season
CLEMSON, S.C.-- The Clemson Tigers are set to begin the 2025 season on Saturday with LSU coming into Death Valley.
Looking to defend its ACC title and hoping to build off its playoff appearance a year ago, Clemson boasts arguably the best quarterback in the country in Cade Klubnik and a stout defense headlined by T.J. Parker and Peter Woods.
The road to the College Football Playoff won't come easy, though, with Clemson set to face multiple playoff contenders in the regular season. Clemson Tigers on SI breaks down three games on the schedule that will define the Tigers' 2025 season.
Week 1: LSU (Home)
This will be the first-ever regular-season matchup for Clemson against the LSU Tigers. The teams have matched up in the postseason four times, with the most memorable being the 2019-20 national championship game. The Tigers fell short to the Joe Burrow-led Tigers 42-25.
Saturday night on ABC, during a primetime matchup, Clemson again faces a top-10-ranked opponent with studs on both sides of the football. While it may not be a "must-win" in the grand scheme - being in the ACC would help with the recovery and redemption of the season if Clemson were to lose - a win would go a long way on Clemson's resume. Even with an expanded 12-team playoff, you do not want to find yourself on the outside looking in.
A win for Clemson would set the tone for the remainder of the season and give them a week-one boost near the top of the polls. Clemson averaged 37.1 points per game and 426.6 total yards, while LSU averaged 31.8 points per game and 413.2 yards. Clemson has a great defense and could force LSU senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier into mistakes as often as they rely on the pass.
Week 6: North Carolina (Away)
Clemson leads this series historically 38-19 with one tie. North Carolina hired multiple Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick, which made a national splash.
The game itself can be viewed as a battle of titans within the coaching ranks, with Dabo Swinney being the titan of college football, especially after Nick Saban hung up his headset. Clemson has a high-powered offense and a deep depth chart of weapons that should be able to put up plenty of points against UNC, which gave up almost 29 points a game last season. However, with Belichick being a defensive-minded coach, one would expect them to improve on that side of the ball.
Week 14: South Carolina (Away):
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers took it to Clemson last year, but this game could provide some redemption for a now veteran Cade Klubnik. Labeled as the "Palmetto Bowl," Clemson-South Carolina is a heated rivalry where anything can happen.
Clemson leads the series 72-43 with four ties. The Gamecocks have a stingy defense, and if Clemson comes into this game with one loss on the board already, this one would sting a lot worse when it comes to the playoff.