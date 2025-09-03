3 Keys To Clemson's Matchup With Troy
The Clemson Tigers will match up with the Troy Trojans of the Sun Belt Conference on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT at Death Valley. Clemson is coming off a tough loss at home against the ninth-ranked LSU Tigers, and Troy is coming off a win against Nicholls, 38-20.
Clemson should be able to get a win to get back on track for a run at the college football championship. Still, oftentimes college football is filled with parody, and teams sometimes look forward to other matchups down the line and get caught in what is referred to as a "trap" game.
This shouldn't be one of those times, as the Tigers have Georgia Tech and Syracuse in consecutive weeks following, but you never know. Let's look at how the Clemson Tigers can send Troy home with their heads hanging low by looking at three keys to winning.
Run Offense/Run Defense
Clemson was held to 31 yards rushing on 20 carries last week against LSU. That's 1.6 yards per carry on average. Troy running back Tae Meadows has 186 yards rushing alone, and as a team, the Trojans ran for 272 yards.
Clemson’s defense is a world of difference from the Nicholls defense, so holding Troy to double-digit rushing numbers will be a huge key to winning. Look for Clemson to put up a bunch of rushing yards themselves by getting the entire running back room plenty of snaps.
Protect Cade Klubnik
LSU was able to make Klubnik uncomfortable in the pocket all night long last weekend. The offensive line must be better at giving Klubnik ample time to make good decisions and not turn the ball over. Troy had four sacks in the game against Nicholls and will look to continue that pressure against an ACC quarterback.
Given the opponent, Clemson should have an easier time protecting the quarterback this week.
Be More Efficient On Third Downs
Clemson would only convert on three out of 13 third-down opportunities against LSU. The Troy Trojans converted on nine out of 15. For Clemson to convert on more third downs also means that they win the time-of-possession game. Two of the more crucial things in college football are to win the turnover battle and time of possession. If Clemson has success in both, the Tigers should have no issues putting a win in the win column.