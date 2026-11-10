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3 Standout Observations from Clemson's Updated Depth Chart vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson’s new depth chart is out, and a few of the changes could shape how Saturday against Georgia Tech plays out.
Angelo Feliberty|
Senior CB Branden Strozier will step in as the starting nickelback for the Tigers this weekend against Georgia Tech.
Senior CB Branden Strozier will step in as the starting nickelback for the Tigers this weekend against Georgia Tech. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Clemson Tigers

After finishing the two-game road stint undefeated with an 18-13 win over Syracuse on Saturday, Clemson has now released its updated depth chart ahead of this weekend's matchup against Georgia Tech, which is currently on a four-game losing streak and sits dead last in the ACC.

That said, here are three observations from the newly released depth chart that stood out to us here at Clemson Tigers on SI, and what they could mean going forward.

New Two-Deep at Nickelback/TIGER

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Ashton Hampton (2) and cornerback Branden Strozier (1)
Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Ashton Hampton (2) and cornerback Branden Strozier (1) celebrate a tackle during the third quarter against University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As most know, the initial starter at the nickelback/TIGER position for Clemson in 2026 was junior Corian Gipson; however, after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Miami in Week 5, Auburn transfer Donovan Starr took over the role.

In the four games since, the sophomore played well for someone who's never seen major action before, allowing eight receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown while totaling nine tackles and four pass deflections.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, though, Starr will now miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury he sustained against the Orange this past weekend.

"Maybe he'll be back for the postseason. We'll see," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "But he'll definitely be out these next few games."

Moving forward, senior Branden Strozier will take over the starting role. The 6-foot-1 cornerback has played 106 defensive snaps for the Tigers this season, allowing four catches for 82 yards and one touchdown, with 52 of those yards coming from his 29 snaps against the Orange this past weekend.

True freshman Marcell Gipson Jr., who's played just 10 snaps all season, is listed as the backup. The decision isn't much of a surprise, though, as Swinney praised the Texas native less than a month ago for his work leading up to the season, which a rib injury ahead of fall camp had disrupted.

"Marcell was another guy that I would say was on the rise in camp and on his way to being a guy that probably would have gotten to play early, like game one," he said.

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Tyler Brown Set to Return

Clemson receiver Tyler Brown (6) runs by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Omar Thornton (0) during the first quarter at Memori
Clemson receiver Tyler Brown (6) runs by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Omar Thornton (0) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it's not fully official yet, as Swinney noted that Brown is still "day-to-day" on Tuesday, the slot receiver is currently listed as the starter on the Tigers' depth chart after missing last week's contest with a minor ankle injury. 

"He just kind of goes down, catches a little ball, and his ankle just rolled up underneath him; he's out," Swinney said after the Syracuse win. "His wasn't anything like a surgery or anything like that; he just couldn't go"

So, instead of having redshirt freshman Juju Preston start for a second consecutive week, all signs point to Clemson Football getting arguably its most consistent receiver back in Brown, who has totaled 36 catches for 332 yards this season.

Offensive Line Still in Question

Clemson offensive lineman Elijah Thurmon (52) during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Me
Clemson offensive lineman Elijah Thurmon (52) during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

True freshman center Grant Wise will start for the second consecutive week against Georgia Tech, as senior Harris Sewell is still out for the foreseeable future due to tightrope surgery that he had to undergo on his ankle.

However, the starting left guard role remains up in the air. 

As of now, redshirt freshman Gavin Blanchard, who's allowed six pressures and two sacks across 292 snaps, is listed as the starter at the position for the second consecutive week. Although that could change based on Elyjah Thurmon's status throughout the week.

Swinney listed Thurmon among the players who are "day-to-day" as he continues to recover from a brutal head-to-head collision against Florida State in Week 9.

While the injury wasn't as serious as first feared, he has been in concussion protocol since, and the program clearly doesn't want to rush him back. 

So, we'll be paying close attention to the ACC availability report over the next few days to keep fans as well-informed as possible on the starting lineup heading into Week 11.

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Angelo Feliberty
ANGELO FELIBERTY

Angelo Feliberty is a Sports Communication major who got his start with The Tiger newspaper at Clemson University starting as a contributor and working his way up to senior reporter covering multiple sports for the Clemson Tigers. A native of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feliberty was a three-year letterman in track at Myrtle Beach High School.

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